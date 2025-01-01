Weebit Nano licenses its ReRAM technology to onsemi

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit or Company), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM) technology to tier-1 semiconductor supplier, onsemi (Nasdaq:ON).

Under the terms of the agreement, Weebit ReRAM IP will be integrated into onsemi’s Treo platform, to provide embedded non-volatile memory (NVM). Weebit ReRAM integration into a Bipolar CMOS, DMOS (BCD) process provides a low-power, cost-effective NVM that has proven excellent retention at high temperatures.

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We are delighted to announce Weebit’s latest commercial agreement with onsemi, one of the world’s top semiconductor integrated device manufacturers. This agreement is further industry recognition that ReRAM is the non-volatile memory solution best positioned to replace traditional flash storage, with Weebit being a leading independent provider of ReRAM.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

