Directorate and Management Changes

Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the “Company”) (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI, OTCQX : SRBIF), confirms that as announced on 20 August 2024, Clive Line, Finance Director of Serabi, has retired and consequently stood down from his role with Serabi and as a Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2024.

The Board is pleased to confirm the appointment of Colm Howlin, who was previously Group Controller of Serabi, to the role of Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company to succeed Clive Line. Colm Howlin, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland, has been with the Company since 2013, and is fluent in Portuguese.

The Company also is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Brewster to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Marcus Brewster brings with him significant experience and expertise in both underground and surface mining operations, as well as advancing projects from the latter stages of construction through to full operations. For the last two years, Marcus Brewster was COO of TriStar Gold Inc which is developing the Castelo do Sonhos Project in the State of Pará, Brazil. Prior to that, Marcus Brewster held General Manager roles with Troy Resources in Brazil, Gold Fields, in Ghana, Endeavour Mining in both Mali and Burkina Faso and also served as COO for Hummingbird Resources Plc. Marcus Brewster holds an MSc in Mining Geology and an MSc in Mining Engineering, both from the Camborne School of Mines, and is also fluent in Portuguese.

Neither Mr Howlin nor Mr Brewster are being appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“Clive will be much missed by all at Serabi. It has a been a pleasure to work alongside him and I would like to thank him for his very significant contributions to the business during his tenure. Having been with the Company for over 11 years, Colm Howlin is well qualified to take over as the Company’s CFO and to maintain the necessary level of financial discipline over our operations. I am also very pleased to welcome Marcus Brewster to the management team. Having worked with Troy Resources and TriStar Gold, Marcus brings significant experience of operating in Pará. As we seek to grow the production base and aim to develop other opportunities, Marcus will play a crucial role in the on-going success of Serabi.”

Clive Line has agreed with the Board to remain available to assist the Company as required for a period of up to a further six months.

About Serabi Gold plc

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration, development and production company focused on the prolific Tapajós region in Pará State, northern Brazil. The Company has consistently produced 30,000 to 40,000 ounces per year with the Palito Complex and is planning to double production in the coming years with the construction of the Coringa Gold project. Serabi Gold plc recently made a copper-gold porphyry discovery on its extensive exploration licence. The Company is headquartered in the United Kingdom with a secondary office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

