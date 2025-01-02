Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition? (Vol. 2)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced batteries are driving the energy transition, blending sustainability with high performance through innovations like lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and solid-state chemistries. These breakthroughs enable fast charging, extended lifecycles, and enhanced recyclability, addressing critical challenges in energy storage.
The report, 'Performance Meets Sustainability: Can Advanced Batteries Facilitate Energy Transition?', examines advancements in these technologies and their applications across sectors such as transportation, energy & utilities, and electronics. It also highlights high-impact innovations such as AGV battery management, crash-safe designs, and photovoltaic cell testing, while exploring regulatory developments, investment trends, and the potential future integration of AI and digital twins to improve production efficiency and scalability.
Report Scope
- Technology Decoding: highlights key drivers, definition and key applications, advanced battery chemistries, major use cases, and prominent enterprises
- Media & Trend Analysis: explores popular news publications, social media traction, mentions in company filings, and key hiring trends
- Investment Radar: showcases total investment trends, VC investment trends, leading investors, corporate investors and investees, and prominent acquisitions
- Innovation Explorer: presents select advanced battery innovations in various sectors and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced batteries
- Technology Foresights: displays innovation radar for batteries and lithium-ion batteries and select innovations
- The Road Ahead: highlights drivers and challenges, key emerging technologies, regulatory landscape, emerging concepts, and outlook
