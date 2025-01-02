Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Report 2025: Key Trends Shaping the Market Over the Next Ten Years and Beyond

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oral proteins and peptides market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.04 billion in 2023 to $1.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heightened investments in biotechnology for developing oral protein-based treatments, a growing consumer preference for non-invasive therapies, expansion within the biopharmaceutical industry, and a rising emphasis on personalized medicine.



The oral proteins and peptides market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a greater emphasis on patient-centric drugs, a rising geriatric population, increased healthcare spending, a growing need for cancer diagnostics, and a higher preference for oral medications. Key trends expected during this period include the development of new oral peptides with improved stability and efficacy, the integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery for oral formulations, advancements in medical treatments, innovations in drug delivery technologies, and novel oral insulin formulations.





The expanding biopharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the oral proteins and peptides market in the future. This sector, part of the broader pharmaceutical industry, focuses on developing, producing, and commercializing drugs derived from biological sources. The growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is fueled by advancements in biotechnology, increased demand for personalized medicine, a rise in chronic diseases, and higher investment in research and development. Oral proteins and peptides offer the potential for non-invasive therapeutic delivery, improving patient compliance and reducing the need for injections. They can target specific diseases with enhanced stability and absorption in the digestive system. For example, in June 2023, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) reported that total biopharmaceutical production in Europe reached $384.2 billion (€340 billion) in 2022, a rise of about 4.95% from $366.3 billion (€323.95 billion) in 2021. Thus, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry is contributing to the expansion of the oral proteins and peptides market.



Key companies in the oral proteins and peptides market are focusing on developing innovative products such as Oral Semaglutide to improve patient adherence and comfort. Oral Semaglutide represents a significant advancement in the field of oral proteins and peptides. As a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, semaglutide was traditionally administered via injection for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and, more recently, obesity. For example, in January 2022, Novo Nordisk India, a healthcare company based in India, introduced the world's first oral semaglutide, marking a major breakthrough in diabetes treatment. Previously available only in injectable form, this GLP-1 receptor analogue now offers a more convenient oral option for managing type 2 diabetes. This development not only revolutionizes diabetes care but also paves the way for future innovations in oral insulin formulations, potentially leading to more effective and patient-friendly treatment options.



Major companies operating in the oral proteins and peptides market are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services, Roche Holding, Merck, AbbVie, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Ipsen, Biocon, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Adocia, Zealand Pharma, Diabetology, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Palatin Technologies and Entera Bio.



This report focuses on oral proteins and peptides market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Drug Type: Linaclotide; Calcitonin; Insulin; Plecanatide; Octreotide

By Biological Target: Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C); Insulin Receptor; Oxalate; Other Biological Targets

By Mechanism Of Action: Receptor Stimulation; Substrate Degradation; Other Mechanisms Of Action

By Application: Gastrointestinal Disorders; Bone Disease; Neurological Disorders; Diabetes; Metabolic Disorders; Hormonal Disorder; Cancer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Characteristics



3. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Trends and Strategies



4. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Segmentation by Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Linaclotide

Calcitonin

Insulin

Plecanatide

Octreotide

6.2. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Segmentation by Biological Target, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Guanylate Cyclase-C (GC-C)

Insulin Receptor

Oxalate

Other Biological Targets

6.3. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Segmentation by Mechanism of Action, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Receptor Stimulation

Substrate Degradation

Other Mechanisms of Action

6.4. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Bone Disease

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Metabolic Disorders

Hormonal Disorder

Cancer

7. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Analysis Oral Proteins and Peptides Market



30. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

30.2.2. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

30.2.3. Roche Holding AG

30.2.4. Merck & Co. Inc.

30.2.5. AbbVie Inc.



31. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen

Novo Nordisk

Ipsen

Biocon Limited

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Adocia

Zealand Pharma

Diabetology Ltd.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Palatin Technologies Inc.

32. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Oral Proteins and Peptides Market



35. Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Oral Proteins and Peptides Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Oral Proteins and Peptides Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Oral Proteins and Peptides Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



