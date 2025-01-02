Comprehensive Report on Microscopy Trends: Innovations, Market Growth, and Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microscopy Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%.



The scope of this study encompasses an analysis of the global microscopy market. The Research evaluates it based on product type, which includes microscope types and accessories and supplies. The market is also analyzed based on application. The Research determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs and presents growth forecasts over the next five years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities. It includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides detailed information on this market, emerging technologies, new developments, patent analysis, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) development and investment outlook and deals.





Report Scope:

61 data tables and 41 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets for microscopy

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and geographic region

Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)

A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for microscopy over the next five years (2024-2029)

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Danaher, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, and Olympus

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Brief History of Microscopy

Microscope Types

Optical Microscope

Charged Particle or Electron Microscope

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Technological Advances Increasing Investments in Research and Development

Market Restraints High Cost of Instruments Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities in the Market Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries Increasing Demand for Digital Microscopy



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Super-Resolution Microscopy

Expansion Microscopy

Scanning Helium Microscopy

Rapid Autofocus via Pupil-split Image Phase Detection

Live-Cell Imaging Microscopy

Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Microscopy

Chapter 5 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Optical Microscopes

Charged Particle Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Microscopy Market by Product Optical Microscopes Charged Particle Microscopes Scanning Probe Microscopes Market for Accessories and Supplies

Microscopy Market by Application Clinical Diagnostics Drug Discovery and Development Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing Applications Other Applications

Microscopy Market by End User Academic and Research Institutions Pharma-Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations Clinical Laboratory and Hospitals Other End Users

Microscopy Market by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Strategic Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Microscopy Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to Environmental, Social and Governance

Sustainability in Microscopy Industry: An ESG Perspective

Environmental Initiatives

Social and Governance Initiatives

Governance Initiatives

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

Bruker

Carl Zeiss

Danaher

Hitachi

Jeol

Nikon

Olympus

Oxford Instruments

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

