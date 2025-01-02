Biometric Solutions to Combat AI-based Threats Global Research Report 2024: Exponential AI Growth in Remote Authentication Is Driving Transformational Growth in New Threat Actors

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Solutions to Combat AI-based Threats, Global, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study delves into the escalating threat landscape surrounding AI-driven attacks on biometric systems, driven by the exponential growth of AI technologies for remote authentication. As generative AI enables sophisticated attack methods, such as deepfakes, spoofing, and emulation, organizations across finance and banking, healthcare, e-commerce, and government are facing unprecedented identity verification vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals are capitalizing on AI's automation and scale, targeting critical sectors where biometric systems protect sensitive information and transactions.



With AI-powered attacks growing in scale and sophistication, traditional security methods are no longer sufficient. As cybercriminals leverage deepfakes, emulators, and other advanced tools to bypass security defenses, investing in adaptive, AI-enhanced biometric systems is critical for businesses to protect sensitive data and transactions. Companies must urgently adopt robust biometric solutions that combat AI-driven attacks to stay ahead of emerging threats and strengthen user trust in the rapidly evolving threat landscape.



AI-powered threats are escalating, with cybercriminals exploiting sophisticated deepfakes and emulators to bypass biometric security defenses. As these threats multiply, biometric solutions must evolve to include real-time monitoring and adaptive features, such as behavioral and liveness detection, to effectively secure identity verification. For organizational leaders, investing in advanced biometric technologies is crucial to safeguarding sensitive data and transactions and building public and partner trust.



This study outlines challenges and how to counteract and capitalize on them. It provides a strategic framework to address the market's regulatory and technological demands and outlines growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

What is an AI-based Threat Vector?

AI-based Threats: Key Attack Vectors

AI-based Threats: Common Attack Patterns

AI-based Threats: Impact by the Numbers

Infographic Analysis

Biometric AI-based Threats: Vulnerabilities and Defenses

Why Biometric Systems are the Key Defense

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Decentralized Identity Usage

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing AI-powered Attacks

Growth Opportunity 3: Regulatory Compliance

Next Steps

