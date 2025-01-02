Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acetic Acid Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global acetic acid capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 20.51 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2023 to 29.09 MTPA in 2028. Most of the acetic acid capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia, followed by the Middle East and Africa.



Report Scope

Global acetic acid capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028

Acetic acid planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Key details of the acetic acid plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

