EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED



Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Hannah Crocker

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Update on the Legacy German Tax Matter

Guernsey, 2 January 2025 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that the German tax authorities have notified their intention to appeal against the recent judgment in the Company’s favour in the Legacy German Tax Matter. The Company remains confident that the matter will eventually be resolved in its favour.

The Company will update shareholders on the timing of the appeal process when there is more clarity. In the meantime, the €3.7 million of additional tax paid by the Company is accruing interest at 6% per annum, which would be paid to the Company should it finally prevail in the case.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.