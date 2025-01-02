Innovative Technology Transforming Airports of the Future Research Report 2024: Efficiency and Sustainability at the Forefront of Developments and Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovative Technology Transforming Airports of the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, airports are experiencing rapid transformation focused on improving efficiency and enhancing the passenger experience by leveraging advanced technologies.
As a result, airports are rethinking the way they operate and their use of solutions and technologies, leading operators to search for alternative and innovative solutions and technologies to address their specific goals. This has made both small and large airports review their strategies, creating significant growth opportunities for technology suppliers across the airport ecosystem.
Over the last couple of years, digitalization has been the cornerstone for airport strategies across the world, with the need for and focus on it gaining prominence. Technology has been a critical imperative for airports to operate efficiently, effectively, and sustainably. Airports across regions and tiers, including Tiers I, II, and III, are exploring the deployment of innovative technology initiatives to increase operational efficiency, enhance passenger processing, and make airports sustainable.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Airport Innovations
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Key Factors Driving Airport Innovations
- Airports' Needs
- Airport Technology Innovations
- Airside Innovations
- Terminal Innovations
- Landside Innovations
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Use Case 1: Hamad International Airport, Digital Twins
- Use Case 2: Istanbul International Airport, AR/VR Wayfinding
- Use Case 3: Changi Airport, Autonomous GSE
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence and Big Data to Enhance Airport Operational Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 2: AR/VR to Enhance Passenger Experiences at Airports
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Vehicles to Transform Airport Ground Operations
Growth Outlook
- Future of Airport Innovations
- Growth Outlook for Airport Innovations
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
