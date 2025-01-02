Connected Car Patent Report and Database 2025, Focusing on 48,472 Patents Filed from 2010 to 2024

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Car Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an extensive analysis of the patent landscape for Connected Car Technologies, focusing on 48,472 patents filed from 2010 to 2024. The connected car industry has experienced rapid growth, as evidenced by the surge in patent filings in recent years, reflecting a strong global shift towards the development of smart, autonomous vehicles.

The United States leads in patent registrations with 21,889 patents, followed closely by China with 15,078 patents, underscoring the significant investments made by these countries in advancing connected car technologies. Europe also shows considerable contributions, demonstrating a broad, international commitment to the future of mobility.



The report identifies core technological domains such as autonomous driving systems, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and 5G connectivity. Innovations in these areas, such as AI-driven autonomous navigation and next-generation infotainment systems, are transforming vehicles into highly connected platforms that offer enhanced safety, efficiency, and user experience.



Key industry players include Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Waymo, Ford, and General Motors (GM). These companies lead in patent activity, focusing on various aspects of connected car development such as autonomous driving, advanced in-car connectivity, and AI-enhanced safety systems. For example, Waymo is at the forefront of autonomous driving technology, while Samsung Electronics is pioneering innovations in infotainment systems and vehicle connectivity.



Collaboration is a key element in the connected car sector, with numerous strategic partnerships driving advancements in autonomous vehicle technologies, 5G infrastructure, and smart transportation ecosystems. These alliances are essential for overcoming technical challenges and accelerating the commercialization of fully connected and autonomous vehicles.



This report serves as a valuable resource for companies, policymakers, and investors by providing a comprehensive overview of the patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics in the connected car industry. By highlighting key players and innovations, the report supports strategic decisions in R&D, investment, and policy-making, guiding stakeholders toward a smarter, more sustainable automotive future.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in Connected Car Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9 Top applicant activity

3.10 Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11 Top applicant clustering

3.12 Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

5.1.1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Technologies

5.1.4. Collaboration

5.1.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.6. Key patents

5.1.7. Topic modeling

5.1.8. Patents clustering

5.2. LG Electronics Inc

5.2.1. LG Electronics Inc Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Technologies

5.2.4. Collaboration

5.2.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.6. Key patents

5.2.7. Topic modeling

5.2.8. Patents clustering

5.3. Waymo LLC

5.3.1. Waymo LLC Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Technologies

5.3.4. Collaboration

5.3.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.6. Key patents

5.3.7. Topic modeling

5.3.8. Patents clustering

5.4. Ford Global Technologies, LLC

5.4.1. Ford Global Technologies, LLC Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Technologies

5.4.4. Collaboration

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. GM Global Technology Operations LLC

5.5.1. GM Global Technology Operations LLC Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Technologies

5.5.4. Collaboration

5.5.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.6. Key patents

5.5.7. Topic modeling

5.5.8. Patents clustering



6. Disclaimer





Companies Featured





Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Waymo LLC

Ford

General Motors (GM)

JFE Steel Corporation

POSCO

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Nucor Corporation

MIDREX Technologies





