Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Oxide Industry Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global ethylene oxide capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 42.85 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 50.47 mtpa in 2028. Most of the ethylene oxide capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia.



Report Scope

Global ethylene oxide capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028

Ethylene Oxide planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region and key countries

Key details of the ethylene oxide plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene Oxide plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene Oxide industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of Ethylene Oxide capacity data

Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:



Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

New Project Announcements

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ethylene Oxide Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects by Region

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Plants

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Ethylene Oxide Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia by Country

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the Middle East

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the FSU

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Europe

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Oceania

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2018-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ltkc6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.