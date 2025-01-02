Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eosinophilic Esophagitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



The Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Eosinophilic Esophagitis market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Eosinophilic Esophagitis market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment practices/algorithms and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Key Highlights

The total market size of eosinophilic esophagitis in 2023 was approximately USD 1.80 trillion in the 7MM, which is expected to grow during the forecast period (2020-2034).

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany will capture the maximum revenue share, followed by France and UK in 2034.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of eosinophilic esophagitis in 2023, with around 65% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The analysis reveals that a higher diagnosed prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis is observed in the male gender across the 7MM.

Among age-specific cases, patient with more than 18 yrs of age represents a higher prevalence compared to patient with less than 18 yrs of age.

Proton Pump Inhibitors have been the cornerstone of eosinophilic esophagitis management

In recent years therapies like DUPIXENT, EOHILIA, JORVEZA have been approved for the treatment of EoE in the 7MM countries.

The pipeline for Eosinophilic Esophagitis is strong, with many candidates like VELSIPITY, TEZSPIRE, ESO-101, Cendakimab and others.

In February 2024, the US FDA approved EOHILIA (budesonide oral suspension), the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with EoE.

In January 2024, US FDA approved DUPIXENT (dupilumab) for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 1 to 11 years, weighing at least 15 kg, with EoE.

In September 2024, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the expanded approval of DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in the European Union for EoE in children down to 1 year of age. The recommendation is for children aged 1-11 years who weigh at least 15 kg. The European Commission is expected to announce a final decision in the coming months.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology



The Eosinophilic Esophagitis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by the Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Gender-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Age-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Treated Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2020 to 2034.

In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of eosinophilic esophagitis in 2023, with around 445,000 cases; these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis predominantly affected males, with approximately 290,000 males diagnosed compared to 156,000 females in 2023 in the US.

In the 7MM, individuals over the age of 18 were the most affected by Eosinophilic Esophagitis, with approximately 156,000 cases reported in 2023.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis report encloses a detailed analysis of the marketed, late-stage (Phase III), and mid-stage (Phase II) pipeline drugs. The marketed drugs segment encloses DUPIXENT, EOHILIA, JORVEZA. Furthermore, the current key players for emerging drugs and their respective drug candidates include Celgene (Cendakimab), Astrazeneca & Amgen (Tezspire), Pfizer (Velsipity), Ellodi pharmaceuticals (APT-1011), EsoCap (ESO-101) and others. The drug chapter also helps understand the Eosinophilic Esophagitis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs

DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

DUPIXENT, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the Interleukin-4 (IL-4) and Interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways and is not an immunosuppressant.

In January 2024, US FDA approved DUPIXENT (dupilumab) for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 1 to 11 years, weighing at least 15 kg, with EoE andIn May 2022, US FDA approved DUPIXENT (dupilumab) to treat EoE in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older weighing at least 40 Kg. In January 2023, the European Commission expanded the marketing authorization for DUPIXENT (dupilumab) in the European Union to treat EoE in adults and adolescents 12 years and older, weighing at least 40 kg, who are inadequately controlled by, are intolerant to, or who are not candidates for conventional medicinal therapy.

Emerging Drugs

Cendakimab (CC-93538/RPC4046): Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

Cendakimab/RPC4046/CC-93538 is a recombinant humanized, high affinity, selective, anti-IL-13 mAb. RPC4046 binds an IL-13 epitope that prevents its binding to both IL-13R (alpha) 1 and IL-13R (alpha) 2, providing potential efficacy and/or safety advantages. The drug has been granted ODD for the treatment of EoE by the US FDA. In the Phase II study, RPC4046 demonstrated positive results. Currently, the company is conducting two Phase III clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CC-93538 in adult and adolescent participants with EoE.

TEZSPIRE (Tezepelumab) : AstraZeneca/Amgen

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab) is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP. This key epithelial cytokine sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades. It is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic, and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma, including airway hyperresponsiveness. TEZSPIRE acts at the top of the inflammation cascade and has the potential to help address a broad population of severe asthma patients irrespective of biomarker levels.

TEZSPIRE is approved in the US, EU, Japan, and other countries for the treatment of severe asthma. TEZSPIRE is also in development for other potential indications, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and EoE. In October 2021, tezepelumab was granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA for the treatment of EoE.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook



The market for Eosinophilic Esophagitis is driven by significant unmet needs, particularly in the development of novel treatments and the establishment of comprehensive guidelines for adolescents and adults. Current treatments, like proton pump inhibitors and corticosteroids therapy, manage symptoms but come with serious side effects due to high steroid dosages. Although in recent years therapies like DUPIXENT, EOHILIA and JOrveza got approved in 7MM countries but still there is huge scope for emerging. There are some promising therapies in the pipeline, including Cendakimab, Tezepelumab, APT-101, Etrasimod and others which are advancing through clinical trials. These emerging therapies are expected to enter the market by 2025, offering potentially disease-modifying options that could significantly improve patient outcomes and drive market growth.



Key Findings

In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Eosinophilic Esophagitis among the 7MM, accounting for approximately 75% of the total market.

In 2023, DUPIXENT dominated the Eosinophilic Esophagitis therapy market in the United States. However, by 2034, Cendakimab is expected to take the lead, commanding the largest market share.

In 2023, Proton Pump Inhibitor and steroid combination treatments for Eosinophilic Esophagitis generated approximately USD 500 million in revenue across the 7MM countries.

Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, an executive summary, and a descriptive overview of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, explaining its causes, signs, symptoms, pathogenesis, and currently used therapies.

Comprehensive insight into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, disease progression, and treatment guidelines has been provided.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the emerging therapies and the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies will impact the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market, historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions, and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends through SWOT analysis and KOL views, patient journey, and treatment preferences that help shape and drive Eosinophilic Esophagitis market.

