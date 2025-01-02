Unmanned Marine Vehicles Research Report 2024-2032: The Strategic Role of AUVs and ROVs, & The Rise of Autonomous Marine Vehicles in Defense and Surveying

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Report by Type, Control Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global unmanned marine vehicles market size reached US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.79% during 2023-2032.







The rapid expansion in the navy and defense department of the military sector and the increasing need for autonomous underwater and remotely operated vehicles (AUVs/ROVs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations are primarily driving the market growth. Additionally, extensive investments by governments in defense forces to deal with maritime-security threats, such as torpedo dangers, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles, are acting as another growth-inducing factor.



In line with this, the widespread uptake of autonomous marine vehicles in hydrographic surveys to produce navigational charts for safer transit of vessels and understand the freshwater environment for port and harbor development is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the large-scale integration of UMVs with underwater navigation systems, stabilized weapon solutions, and electro-optical tracking devices to monitor the aquatic environment using infrared vision is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the development of robotic platforms by key players to neutralize potential underwater threats are positively augmenting the market growth.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Elektronik GmbH (ThyssenKrupp AG), Fugro, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. (General Dynamics Corporation), Kongsberg Gruppen, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Textron Inc. and The Boeing Company.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





