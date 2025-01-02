Asia-Pacific Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market Analysis and 10 Year Forecast, 2023-2033: Focus on Modular and Reusable Propellant Tank Systems

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market: Focus on Platform, Propellant Tank, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Asia-Pacific space-qualified propellant tank market was valued at $525.4 million and is expected to reach $1.11 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Space-qualified propellant tanks, which are made to satisfy the exacting specifications of space missions, are crucial parts of the APAC aerospace industry. The fuel required for spacecraft propulsion is stored in these tanks, allowing for crucial functions like deorbiting, orbit modifications, and deep space exploration. Advanced materials and technologies are needed in their design and manufacture to guarantee dependability, efficiency, and safety in the hostile space environment.



Thanks to recent developments in materials science, tanks that can withstand high temperatures, pressures, and the corrosive properties of different propellants have been created. In an effort to lessen the environmental impact of space missions, manufacturers and research institutes in the Asia-Pacific area are spearheading advancements in propulsion systems that employ eco-friendly propellants like high-test peroxide (HTP).



The successful deployment of these tanks in APAC space missions highlights the critical role of reliable propellant storage solutions in the expansion of satellite technology and interplanetary exploration. Design factors, including material selection and structural integrity, are essential to mission success, balancing performance, cost, and manufacturability. As the APAC space industry prioritizes sustainability and efficiency, space-qualified propellant tanks will remain key to powering the next generation of spacecraft and supporting further space exploration.





The market for space-qualified propellant tanks in Asia-Pacific is essential to the expanding satellite technology and space exploration industries in the region. These tanks, which store propellants required for spacecraft propulsion, including deep space exploration, orbit adjustments, and deorbiting operations, are made to withstand the demanding requirements of space missions. Innovations in materials science and aerospace engineering have fueled the market by producing tanks that can tolerate harsh environments like high temperatures, pressures, and corrosive propellants.



The need for dependable and effective propellant storage solutions is growing as the APAC region makes more investments in satellite technology and space programs. With continuous research and development aimed at enhancing propulsion systems and lowering the environmental impact, nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading space missions.



The adoption of green propellants, such as high-test peroxide (HTP), and innovations in tank design contribute to the sustainability of the industry. As space exploration efforts grow, the APAC space-qualified propellant tank market is poised for significant growth, supporting the next generation of space missions and interplanetary exploration.

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available for deployment in Asia-Pacific Region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific space-qualified propellant tank market based on platform (satellite and launch vehicle) and propellant tank.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific space-qualified propellant tank market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The company's favored strategy has been partnerships and contracts to strengthen its position in the Asia-Pacific space-qualified propellant tank market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 51 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $525.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1110 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Focus on Sustainability

1.1.2 On-Orbit Servicing and Refueling Technologies

1.2 Regulatory Landscape (by Country)

1.2.1 India

1.2.2 China

1.3 Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Manufacturers and Standards

1.4 New Space Business Scenario: An Emerging Opportunity for the Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market

1.5 Start-Ups and Investment Landscape

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Advancements in Materials and Manufacturing Processes

1.6.1.2 Increasing Deployment of Satellite Constellation

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Risk of Orbital Debris Colliding with Propellant Tanks

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Modular and Reusable Propellant Tank Systems

1.6.3.2 Increasing Deep Space Mission

1.7 Supply Chain Overview



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application (by Platform)

2.2.5 Product (by Propellant Tank)

2.2.6 China

2.2.6.1 Application (by Platform)

2.2.6.2 Product (by Propellant Tank)

2.2.7 India

2.2.7.1 Application (by Platform)

2.2.7.2 Product (by Propellant Tank)

2.2.8 Japan

2.2.8.1 Application (by Platform)

2.2.8.2 Product (by Propellant Tank)

2.2.9 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.2.9.1 Application (by Platform)

2.2.9.2 Product (by Propellant Tank)



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 IHI Corporation

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2022





