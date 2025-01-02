UK Personalized Gifts Market Analysis Report 2024-2028: Celebrity Influence and Social Media Boost Industry Prospects

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalized Gifts Market in the UK 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personalized gifts market in UK is forecasted to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.87%

The report on the personalized gifts market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations, rise in celebrity endorsements and social media promotions, and growing popularity of private-label brands.

This study identifies the rise in demand for eco-friendly personalized gifts as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in UK growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of 3D personalized gifts and rise of e-commerce and online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized gifts market in UK vendors that include Contrado Imaging Ltd., Create Gift Love, Etsy Inc., Forever Bespoke, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Getting Personal Ltd., Gift Inspiration Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., Henagon Ltd., Infinity Reliance Ltd., Moonpig.com Ltd., Name It Labels, Not Another Bill, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd., Papier Ltd., Photobox Ltd., Scribbler Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Present Finder, and Zazzle Inc.

Also, the personalized gifts market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Personalized Gifts Market in UK 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies

Contrado Imaging Ltd.

Create Gift Love

Etsy Inc.

Forever Bespoke

funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Getting Personal Ltd.

Gift Inspiration Ltd.

Hallmark Card Inc.

Henagon Ltd.

Infinity Reliance Ltd.

Moonpig.com Ltd.

Name It Labels

Not Another Bill

Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Ltd.

Papier Ltd.

Photobox Ltd.

Scribbler Ltd.

Sixty Stores Ltd.

The Present Finder

Zazzle Inc.

