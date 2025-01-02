Dtigital Transformation in Steel Industry Patent Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of 574 Patents Filed Since 2005 Featuring ArcelorMittal, POSCO, JFE Steel, Tata Steel, and IBM

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation in Steel Industry Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Transformation in Steel Industry report provides a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, encompassing 574 patents filed between 2005 and 2024 across key jurisdictions. This dataset, sourced from international filings and supported by market sales data and technology adoption trends, forms the foundation for evaluating the industry's shift toward digital solutions. By combining quantitative and qualitative insights, the report identifies core technological advancements and market dynamics that are shaping the steel industry's evolution through digital transformation.



The report is divided into key sections offering unique insights into various aspects of the industry. These sections include the Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section is designed to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions on research, investment, and strategic planning within the digital transformation domain of the steel industry.



Landscape Overview



This section provides a detailed view of patent activity trends in digital steel technologies, highlighting significant growth from 2015 onward. It reveals the United States, China, and Europe as leading jurisdictions for innovation, reflecting global investment in smart manufacturing, IoT, and AI-driven solutions.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis focuses on the integration of digital solutions in steel production processes, assessing market demand, growth trajectories, and leading adopters. By aligning patent trends with commercial performance, this section uncovers key regions and technologies poised for substantial growth.



Technology Analysis Section



In this section, the report explores key technological domains such as predictive maintenance, automation, and energy-efficient processes. Leading innovations like AI-powered monitoring and blockchain-enabled supply chains are identified as driving forces in the sector's digital transformation.



Top Player Section



The top player section examines the strategic contributions of industry leaders such as ArcelorMittal, POSCO, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, and IBM. It highlights their patent holdings, technological focus, and collaborative efforts to accelerate digital innovation in steel production. For example, IBM's AI solutions and POSCO's smart factory initiatives are showcased as industry benchmarks.



This report provides a holistic perspective on the state and trajectory of digital transformation in the steel industry. By integrating data on patents, technologies, and market trends, it serves as an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to leverage advancements in this rapidly evolving field.



What You Will Get

120+ Pages PDF Report: Detailed insights on patent and market trends.

40+ Pages PDF Slides: A concise overview for presentations.

Excel Files: Comprehensive data for in-depth analysis.

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report

Corporate Executives: Strategy, operations, and technology leaders in steel and manufacturing industries.

R&D Professionals: Innovators focusing on Industry 4.0 advancements.

Investment Analysts: Evaluators of emerging opportunities in digital manufacturing.

Policy Makers: Advocates for sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing practices.

Academics and Consultants: Researchers and advisors exploring industrial transformation trends.

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. The Main Processes in Digital Transformation within Steel Industry

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.10. Collaboration

3.10.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.10.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.11. Top applicant activity

3.12. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.13. Top applicant clustering

3.14. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. ArcelorMittal

5.1.1. ArcelorMittal Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. POSCO

5.2.1. POSCO company Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.2.9. Patents clustering

5.3. JFE Steel Corporation

5.3.1. JFE Steel Corporation Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Topic modeling

5.3.8. Patents clustering

5.4. Primetals Technologies

5.4.1. Primetals Technologies Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. Tata Steel

5.5.1. Tata Steel Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.6. Topic modeling

5.5.7. Patents clustering



6. Disclaimer



Companies Featured

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

JFE Steel Corporation

Tata Steel

IBM

Klockner & Co

Nippon Steel

thyssenkrupp Steel

Primetals Technologies

Boston Metal

Electra

Tenova

SMS Group

H2 Green Steel

MIDREX Technologies

