5G Base Station Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Growth Forecasts 2024-2029: Smart Cities to Witness Major Growth

The 5G Base Station Market size is estimated at USD 28.44 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 140.32 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 37.60% during the forecast period (2024-2029).



The 5G base station market has experienced significant growth in recent years because of the strong need for high-speed network connectivity. The smartphone ownership rate steadily rises each year in advanced and emerging economies. Utilizing advanced technologies such as AR and VR, brands can enhance their customers' shopping experience with the help of 5G networks, assisting them in finding the most suitable product for their requirements.



Key Highlights

5G technology provides a much lower latency rate, which is the time it takes to receive and send information. Reducing overall latency enhances user satisfaction and opens up new possibilities for creative applications.

Additionally, there is a movement toward ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) within the 5G network design realm. This feature allows for optimal organization of data exchanges. It supports high-level services like factory automation, industrial internet, smart grid, autonomous driving, and robotic surgeries. Therefore, the increasing need for faster response times in the mentioned applications is greatly driving the expansion of the worldwide 5G base station industry.

5G technology can significantly enhance public safety and security in smart cities. Intelligent city networks can gather and examine vast quantities of information from different origins, such as video cameras, intelligent traffic lights, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices, through the fast and effective 5G network.

Additionally, IoT networks utilizing 5G technology would enable faster communication among interconnected devices due to 5G speeds reaching up to 1 Gbps. Therefore, IoT systems and devices linked to 5G will be extremely precise when performing time-sensitive tasks.

The expenses for setting up the necessary 5G infrastructure and upgrading software are significantly high due to the large number of BTS units needed for continuous 5G service delivery. Successful implementation of the 5G network could necessitate significant upgrades in cell sites, connective nodes, central switches, software, and mobile devices.

Smart Cities to Witness Major Growth

5G technology is an enabling technology for IoT, and as smart cities essentially rely on IoT, the demand for 5G base stations is driven by the growing use cases of 5G in smart cities.

In addition, the combination of high density and low latency offered by 5G technology will deeply transform smart cities, thus further indicating strong demand for 5G base stations in smart city applications worldwide.

Small cells are analyzed by type to hold a significant share in the smart cities segment during the forecast period. The small cells are low-power base stations vital to providing coverage and capacity in specific locations, such as streets, buildings, and malls, thus gaining significant traction in smart city applications.

Further, the role of a small cell 5G base station is becoming paramount to roll out technologies such as 5G in smart cities. Market vendors recognize the need to deploy small cells to increase the capacity and coverage of mobile networks in dense cities. Such developments are analyzed to help city councils in smart city planning and subsequently drive the market's growth.

Asia-Pacific to Register Major Growth

Asia-Pacific's robust investments in 5G technology, spearheaded by companies like Huawei and ZTE Corporation, fuel the rapid deployment of 5G base stations. Additionally, government initiatives, a push for digitization, and high smartphone penetration in Asia-Pacific nations are bolstering the demand for 5G base stations.

By the close of 2023, China had a staggering 805 million 5G users, as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reported. Also, the GSMA predicts that by 2025, 40-50% of China's mobile users could be on 5G networks. These statistics underscore the robust deployment of 5G base stations by market vendors in China.

The industrial sector, particularly in Japan, China, and South Korea, is expected to drive 5G base station growth in Asia-Pacific. The rising adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 in these countries fuels demand for 5G base stations, enabling industrial automation and smart factory solutions.

Asia-Pacific is poised for robust growth in the global 5G base station market. This growth is underpinned by several factors, including strong governmental support for rapid 5G deployment, an expanding 5G user base, increasing tech adoption in end-user industries, and a surging demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity across the region.

5G Base Station Industry Overview



The 5G base station market is fragmented with several players like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Nokia Corporation, CommScope Holding Company Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. The firm concentration ratio is expected to grow more during the forecast period because several firms consider this market a lucrative opportunity to expand globally.

In February 2024, Dell Technologies and Nokia announced an extension of their strategic collaboration. This partnership leverages Dell's infrastructure solutions and Nokia's expertise in private wireless connectivity to propel open network architectures and enable private 5G applications for businesses. This move is set to bolster Nokia's position in the 5G base station market, given its prowess in developing base station products for 5G networks.

In September 2023, Ericsson and Telefonica signed an MoU for Cloud RAN evolution based on Open RAN architecture, showing that Ericsson Cloud RAN would offer significant opportunities for communications service providers to build macro networks to expand their 5G into enterprise applications, showing the demand for macro cell-based 5G infrastructure demand in the market, which would support the growth of microcell base stations in the future.

