Slurry Pump Patent Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights on 3,821 Patents Filed Since 2005 with China Accounting for Over 90% of Filings

The "Slurry Pump Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Slurry Pump Technology report offers an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 3,821 patents filed between 2005 and 2024 across primary jurisdictions.

This dataset is derived from international patent filings and market trends, forming the foundation for examining the technological evolution in slurry pump innovations. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report provides insights into patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth within the slurry pump sector.

This comprehensive approach highlights the current competitive positioning and potential areas for future R&D and market expansion. The report is divided into several key sections, each providing critical insights into the slurry pump industry to aid strategic decision-making for research, investments, and competitive strategies.

Collaborative initiatives are increasingly prevalent, with companies forming alliances to advance research and expand market presence. Strategic partnerships in IoT integration and material innovation highlight the industry's commitment to addressing complex challenges in slurry pumping and meeting the growing demand for reliable solutions.



Landscape Overview



The landscape overview details patent activity trends from 2005 to 2024, showcasing a steady rise in filings and an emphasis on wear resistance, efficiency, and IoT integration. The report highlights China as the leading jurisdiction with over 90% of patent filings, followed by other regions like the U.S. and Europe.



Market Analysis Section



This section examines the commercial aspects of slurry pump technology, including market sales data, projected growth rates, and the role of slurry pumps in industries like mining and wastewater treatment. Regional trends, particularly the dominance of Asia-Pacific as the largest market, are discussed to identify key growth areas.



Technology Analysis Section



Core technological domains such as material innovations, pump efficiency improvements, and IoT-based monitoring systems are explored. This section highlights technological advancements driving the industry, focusing on areas of intense patent activity and identifying emerging trends for future research and development.



Top Player Section



The report provides insights into leading slurry pump technology organizations, including Weir Minerals, Sanlian Pump Industry Co., Ltd., Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd., Hebei Lingqi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., and Shandong Zhongtan Machinery Co., Ltd. Each company's patent holdings, technological focus, and market strategies are reviewed, alongside their collaborations and innovation priorities.



Overall, this report delivers a detailed view of slurry pump technology from patent trends and market dynamics to competitive positioning and technological innovations. It is an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to leverage advancements in this field for competitive advantage.



What You Will Get:

110+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File with Extended Data on Figures and Trends

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in Slurry Pump Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9 Top applicant activity

3.10 Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11 Top applicant clustering

3.12 Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Weir Minerals

5.1.1. Weir Minerals Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. Sanlian Pump Industry Co., Ltd.

5.2.1. Sanlian Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Products

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.6. Key patents

5.2.7. Topic modeling

5.2.8. Patents clustering

5.3. Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd.

5.3.1. Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd. Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Products

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Key patents

5.3.7. Topic modeling

5.3.8. Patents clustering

5.4. Shandong Zhongtan Machinery Co., Ltd.

5.4.1. Shandong Zhongtan Machinery Co., Ltd. Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Products

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. Hebei Lingqi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

5.5.1. Hebei Lingqi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Products

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Key patents

5.5.6. Topic modeling

5.5.7. Patents clustering



6. Disclaimer



Companies Featured

Weir Minerals

Sanlian Pump Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd.

Hebei Lingqi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shandong Zhongtan Machinery Co., Ltd.

ITT Goulds Pumps

Metso Minerals

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Flowserve Corporation

EBARA Pumps

Keystone Pumps

Libra Fluid Equipment

Multotec

Xylem Water Solutions

Grindex

Schurco Slurry

