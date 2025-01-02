Large Language Models (LLM) Patent Landscape Report 2024: Analysis of 13,418 Patents Filed Since 2010 - US Leads with 5,127 Patents, Followed by China with 4,732 Patents

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Language Models Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Large Language Models (LLM) report provides a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, encompassing 13,418 patents filed from 2010 to 2024 across key global jurisdictions.

This extensive dataset is derived from international patent filings, enriched with market trend analyses and growth projections, forming the foundation to assess technological evolution in LLM development. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, the report serves as a robust framework for evaluating patent applications, innovation trends, and market dynamics within the LLM sector.



The report is meticulously organized into critical sections, delivering profound insights into various facets of the industry. The main sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section is structured to assist in strategic decision-making for R&D investments, competitive analysis, and market strategy development in the LLM domain.



Patent Landscape Overview



This section maps the trajectory of patent activities in LLM technologies from 2010 to 2024, showcasing a consistent upward trend driven by advancements in natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. Dominant contributors include the United States, China, and the European Union, reflecting their strategic emphasis on AI innovation and deployment.



Market Analysis Section



The market analysis examines the commercial aspects of LLMs, covering sales data, regional market dynamics, and leading stakeholders. By linking patent trends with market performance, this section identifies synergies and opportunities in LLM applications across industries like healthcare, education, and customer service.



Technology Analysis Section



This section delves into pivotal technological domains, highlighting innovations in areas such as transformer-based architectures, multimodal learning systems, and domain-specific AI models. These advancements drive applications in predictive analytics, content generation, and conversational interfaces, showcasing the diverse potential of LLM technologies.



Top Player Section



The report spotlights leading players, including Microsoft, Google, IBM, Samsung Electronics, and Baidu, analyzing their patent portfolios, R&D focus, and collaborative efforts. Strategic moves such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are highlighted, underlining their roles in shaping the competitive landscape of LLM innovation.



Overall Insights



This report offers a holistic view of the LLM technology domain, seamlessly connecting patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. It is an indispensable resource for professionals in R&D, policymaking, and strategic investment, providing actionable insights to leverage the growing potential of LLMs.



What You Will Get:

120+ Pages PDF Full Report

50+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File Containing All Figures and Extended Data

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Technology Officers

AI Research Scientists

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

Venture Capital Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Innovation Heads

Data Scientists

Policy Analysts

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Main Processes in LLM

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Microsoft Co

5.1.1. Microsoft Co Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. Google Inc.

5.2.1. Google Inc. Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Products

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.6. Key patents

5.2.7. Topic modeling

5.2.8. Patents clustering

5.3. IBM

5.3.1. IBM Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Products

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.3.9. Patents clustering

5.4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4.1. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Products

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. Baidu Co.

5.5.1. Baidu Co. Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Products

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.6. Key patents

5.5.7. Topic modeling

5.5.8. Patents clustering



6. Disclaimer



Companies Featured

Microsoft

Google Inc.

IBM

Samsung Electronics

Baidu Co.

Nuance Communications

OpenAI

Mistral AI

Inflection AI

DeepMind

Kaggle

