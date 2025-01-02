$20+ Billion Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Analysis by Product, Technique, Application, Scale of Operation - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product, Technique, Application, Scale of Operation - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical filtration market is projected to reach USD 20.97 billion by 2029 from USD 13.31 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical filtration market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The growth of the oral proteins and peptides market has been significantly driven by increasing R&D investment by key players for the development biopharmaceutical drugs and growing adoption of continuous manufacturing process . However, requirement of high capital investments for new production facilities are restraining market growth.







The sterile filtration segment accounted for the largest share by type in 2023.



Sterile filtration segment accounted for largest share of the market due to increasing focus on development of advanced therapies and rising focus on biomedical research. These increasing focus on biomedical research drives the demand for sterile filtration technologies to maintain sterile conditions and prevent cross-contamination for the production and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Additionally, increasing approval biologics and biosimilars is driving the need of sterile filtration. Moreover, increasing vaccine production for the treatments of several diseases such as infectious diseases is promoting the segment growth in pharmaceutical filtration market.



The US has continued to dominate the pharmaceutical filtration market during the forecast period of 2024-2029.



The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Driven by the growing patient population suffering from infectious disease, increasing biopharmaceuticals' importance, and the necessity of safe and high-quality products in the healthcare sector, growing investments and funding in biomedical research by government bodies and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Also, a strong established presence of several market players in the region is another key factor supporting market growth. These key companies include, Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M Company (US).



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing pharmaceutical industry, Rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Increasing adoption of single-use technologies, Increasing purity requirement in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, and Adoption of a continuous manufacturing process), restraints (Membrane fouling issues, Requirement of high capital investment for new production facilities, and Technological limitations), opportunities (Growth opportunities in emerging economies, Advances in nanofiber technology, and Growing need for high-efficiency filters for vaccine production), and Challenges (Increased cost and reduced speed and yield of filters, Survival of small players and new entrants, and Stringent regulatory compliance).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical filtration market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their key strategies, product launches/ approvals, pipeline analysis, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, other recent developments, investment and funding activities, brand/product comparative analysis, and vendor valuation and financial metrics of the pharmaceutical filtration market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 646 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

3M Company

Repligen Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Porvair PLC

Alfa Laval Corporate Ab

Corning Incorporated

Mann+Hummel

Saint-Gobain

Steris PLC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Graver Technologies, LLC.

Mms AG

Ertelalsop

Kasag Swiss AG

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Filtrox AG

Membrane Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvh096

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment