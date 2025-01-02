Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Share to Leap At 6.0% CAGR, To Attain USD 6.07 Billion by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Statistics

With a CAGR of 6.0%, the global anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market is expected to reach a value of over USD 6.07 billion by 2034 from an estimated USD 3.38 billion in 2024.

Market Overview

Anhydrous hydrogen fluoride (AHF), an important raw material for industries such as aluminum, pharmaceuticals, and petroleum, has conventionally been procured from fluorite, a green mineral. An unverifiable dependence on fluorite has generated an exploration for optional AHF production procedures. An encouraging proxy is fluorosilicic acid (FSA), a result of the phosphate fertilizer industry formerly considered waste. Transfiguring fluorosilicic acid into AHF not only gives a treasured resource but also capitulates the ecological and economic provocations linked with waste management.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anhydrous-hydrogen-fluoride-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Key Insights from Report

The market for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is significantly shaped by it being normally utilized in several industrial applications such as aluminum making, petrochemical refining, and fluorine-encompassing compound synthesis.

The anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market segmentation is mainly based on application and region.

Based on application, the fluoro gases segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 3.38 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 3.58 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 6.07 billion CAGR 6.0% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market’s Growth Drivers

Technological Progressions: The market advancement is propelled by technological progressions in its expressions. Progressive expressions of anhydrous hydrogen fluoride are expected to be utilized in the broad gamut of applications from electronics to clean energy technologies by decreasing prices and enhancing security, causing the anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market growth.

Escalation in the Semiconductor Industry: Semiconductor makers are augmenting their functions to encounter elevated market demand. As per the United States Semiconductor Industry Association, in the US by itself the semiconductor industry recruits over 280,000 people presenting the industry growth. Further, escalating government stimulus is pushing the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Surge in Fluorochemicals: Industries such as manufacturing, electronics, and automotive are spreading globally. Therefore, the demand for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride for procedures such as the generation of fluorochemicals is surging. As per the United Nations Industry Development Organization, the industrial category proliferated by 2.3% in 2023, presenting industrial growth.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anhydrous-hydrogen-fluoride-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

List of Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride Market Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Solvay

Linde plc

Arkema

Lanxess

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Fubao Group

Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co., Ltd

Foosung Co, Ltd

Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH

Geographical Analysis

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest anhydrous hydrogen fluoride market share. The market was strengthened by the development of the pharmaceutical industry. These industries in North America are augmenting their operations to meet the demand of consumers because of which the demand for anhydrous hydrogen fluoride is escalating.

Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the augmentation of chemical processing ventures. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing notable growth in industries such as petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, all of which need anhydrous hydrogen fluoride in their production procedure.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anhydrous-hydrogen-fluoride-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Market Segmentation

By Application Outlook

Fluoropolymers

Fluorogases

Pesticides

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

Silicon Carbide Market

Anti-Migrating Agent Market

APAC Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Cold Flow Improvers Market

Non-Associated Cellulose Rheology Modifiers Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter