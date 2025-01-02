Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market is expected to grow and reach USD 29.79 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.7% | PMR

New York, USA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

With a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2034, the global castrate-resistant prostate cancer market is expected to increase from USD 14.04 billion in 2025 to USD 29.79 billion in 2034. The size of the market was estimated at USD 12.92 billion in 2024.

Market Introduction

Over the years, advanced prostate cancer has been referred to by several names, such as androgen-insensitive prostate cancer (AIPC) and hormone-resistant prostate cancer (HRPC). A persistent increase in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, the advancement of pre-existing disease, or the emergence of new metastases are all possible signs of castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which is characterized by the disease's progression in spite of androgen depletion therapy (ADT). The disease spectrum for CRPC includes patients with metastases and substantial debilitation from cancer symptoms, as well as patients without metastases or symptoms with increasing PSA levels in spite of ADT.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market/request-for-sample?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Details

Report Attribute Details Market Value in 2025 USD 14.04 billion Market value by 2034 USD 29.79 billion CAGR 8.7% Base Year 2024 Historical Data 2020–2023 Forecast Period 2025–2034

Key Players in Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market

Major market participants are making significant investments in R&D to broaden their product arsenal, which will support further growth in the castrate-resistant prostate cancer market. Among the leading companies in the industry are:

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Active Biotech AB

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Dendreon Corporation

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer

More and more patients are getting castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), a condition in which the cancer keeps growing even after treatments that lower testosterone levels, as a result of the increasing number of prostate cancer cases worldwide. More sophisticated treatments are needed for this expanding patient population. The need for efficient treatments is growing as more patients switch to CRPC. The market for CRPC treatments is expanding as a result.

Increasing Geriatric Population

The global aging population is a major factor propelling the growth of the castrate-resistant prostate cancer market. The demand for advanced CRPC treatment modalities is heightened by the higher percentage of men entering the geriatric demographic, which is strongly correlated with increased prostate cancer incidence and progression to castrate-resistant stages. In order to handle the expanding patient population, this demographic shift highlights the necessity of focused therapies and all-encompassing management strategies.

Regional Overview

The study offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Due to its high incidence of prostate cancer and sophisticated healthcare system, North America held the largest market share in 2024. With its innovative role in cancer detection, the Mayo Clinic demonstrates cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, the CRPC market dominance is strengthened by the early adoption of cutting-edge treatment modalities, favorable reimbursement policies, and greater awareness of prostate cancer management. Strong regulatory support for innovative treatments and significant R&D expenditures strengthened North America's position as the market leader for CRPC.

The castrate-resistant prostate cancer market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the course of the forecast period due to rising cancer patient incidence brought on by an aging population and shifting lifestyle choices. The need for advanced CRPC treatments is increasing in the area due to growing numbers, increased awareness, and easier access to healthcare.

Recent Progress in Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market

August 2023: The US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson's AKEEGA (Abiraterone Acetate and Niraparib), making it the first dual-action tablet for treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) that is BRCA-positive. By targeting genetic vulnerabilities and blocking androgen signaling, this novel formulation enhances treatment efficacy in this particular patient group by combining an androgen receptor inhibitor with a PARP inhibitor.

May 2023: Novartis agreed to purchase Mariana Oncology, a preclinical biotech company based in Watertown, Massachusetts, that specializes in developing innovative radioligand therapies (RLTs) for malignancies with significant unmet needs. Novartis' strategic oncology priorities are in line with this acquisition, which strengthens the company's RLT pipeline and expands its clinical supply and research capabilities.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=gnw&utm_campaign=globe&utm_id=01

Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market Segmentation

By Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)

Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiotherapy

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Browse More Research Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Targeted Protein Degradation Market

Medical Batteries Market

Metastatic Lung Adenocarcinoma Treatment Market

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter