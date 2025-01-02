At a CAGR of 11.2%, the global wind turbine protection market is expected to reach USD 4,920.45 million by 2034 | PMR

New York, USA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

In 2024, the global wind turbine protection market was estimated to be worth USD 1,712.82 million. It is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1,894.21 million in 2025 to USD 4,920.45 million by 2034.

Market Introduction

Wind turbine protection involves safeguarding wind turbines from damage caused by environmental, mechanical, and operational risks. This includes protection against extreme weather, overloading, grid failures, lightning strikes, and component wear and tear. Proper protection ensures reliability, safety, and optimal energy output. These tackle issues that can reduce turbine lifespan and efficiency, like rain erosion, UV rays, and mechanical impacts. In addition to preventing physical harm, advanced protection systems reduce operational interruptions, increasing dependability and lowering maintenance expenses. In order to control financial risks and improve overall cost-efficiency, wind turbine operators are increasingly using advanced protection technologies as a strategic approach.

Growth Drivers

Technological developments and breakthroughs in safety and monitoring technologies are driving the wind turbine protection market. Enhancing the lifespan and operational efficiency of wind turbines is becoming increasingly important as the wind energy industry grows.

Concern over rising wind turbine insurance rates is growing as a result of the possibility of damage and operational disruption. Wind farm operators are investing in cutting-edge protective measures to lessen these hazards as insurance premiums rise. Operators can minimize their insurance costs by reducing the frequency and severity of claims through the implementation of appropriate protection measures.

Market Trends

The renewable energy industry is expanding significantly as governments, corporations, and investors place a higher priority on cutting carbon emissions and switching to clean energy, particularly in wind energy, thus boosting the wind turbine protection market.

In order to preserve wind turbines, guarantee their effectiveness, avert possible damage, and prolong their operational lifespan, there is an increasing need for sophisticated protection systems.

The demand for wind turbine protection market is being driven by the expanding offshore wind industry.

Key Players in Wind Turbine Protection Market

3M

Aerox

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Belzona International Ltd.

Bergolin GmbH & Co. KG

Covestro AG

DOPAG INDIA PVT LTD.

DuPont

GEV Wind Power Limited

Jotun

KRAIBURG Holding SE & Co. KG

LM WIND POWER

Mankiewicz

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd

PES-Performance

Polytech

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sika AG

Teknos Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Thermion

Trelleborg AB

Wind Turbine Protection Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 1,712.82 million Market value in 2034 USD 4,920.45 million CAGR 11.2% Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 – 2023 Forecast period 2025 – 2034

Regional Insights

With regard to the wind turbine protection market, the report provides regionally specific market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

The wind turbine protection market is dominated by North America because of its substantial investments in wind infrastructure and robust renewable energy policies. The expansion of wind energy projects is aided by the tax breaks and subsidies that the United States and Canada have put in place. Its supremacy is a result of North America's advanced wind energy sector and leadership in technology innovation. Advanced protection technologies, like lightning protection systems and predictive maintenance solutions, are being developed and implemented by companies in the region at the forefront.

The wind turbine protection market is expected to expand at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific because of the region's substantial economic development and population growth, which raise energy consumption. Offshore wind projects are also proliferating in the area, and the problems caused by aged turbine fleets must be addressed. The region's technological developments, such as cutting-edge monitoring systems created in South Korea, further support the market's explosive expansion.

Wind Turbine Protection Market Development

June 2024: In order to improve protective coatings and spur wind energy innovation, AkzoNobel inaugurated the first wind turbine blade testing facility in the world at its UK plant. This facility can simulate circumstances at half the speed of sound.

February 2024: Arctura and Mankiewicz introduced ArcGuide, a ground-breaking lightning protection coating for wind turbines that will improve safety and lessen lightning damage.





Wind Turbine Protection Market Segmentation

By Protection Type Outlook

Coatings Polyurethane Epoxy Others

Tapes & Films

By Equipment Outlook

Blades

Towers

Nacelles

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Onshore

Offshore

By Regional Outlook

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



