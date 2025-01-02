Retimer Market Research 2024: CXL, USB, SATA, HDMI, ThunderBolt, Ethernet, DisplayPort Interfaces, Servers, Storage Devices, Accelerators, Workstations, Routers, Gaming PCs - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retimer Market by PCIe (PCIe 1.0, PCIe 2.0, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0, PCIe 6.0), CXL, USB, SATA, HDMI, ThunderBolt, Ethernet, DisplayPort Interfaces, Servers, Storage Devices, Accelerators, Workstations, Routers, Gaming PCs - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retimer market is estimated to grow from USD 613.6 million in 2024 to USD 1.02 billion in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the retimer market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The retimer market has a promising growth potential due to several factors such as the rising demand for high-speed data transmission, the surging requirement for improved signal integrity quality, and the growing adoption of cloud computing owing to rapid data center expansion. The growing use of retimer technology in automotive and industrial IoT applications, the evolution of generative AI, and the increasing implementation of edge computing are expected to create growth opportunities for the retimer market.



Growing adoption of cloud computing owing to rapid data centers expansion to drive the retimer market



The growing adoption of cloud computing owing to data centers expansion is significantly driving the retimer market, as these infrastructures require high-speed, reliable data transmission to support increasing data traffic and complex applications. With the rise of cloud services, businesses are investing heavily in data center capabilities to handle vast amounts of information efficiently, which in turn necessitates the use of retimers to maintain signal integrity and extend reach over longer distances.

Additionally, the demand for low-latency connections in applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning further emphasizes the need for retimers, which enhance performance by ensuring accurate and high-speed data transfer between servers and storage devices. This convergence of factors positions the retimer market for substantial growth as organizations continue to expand their digital infrastructure.



USB interface retimer segment is projected to hold majority market share by 2029



An increasing requirement for high-speed data transmission and stable connectivity in industries such as consumer electronics, networking & telecommunication is driving the adoption of USB retimer. These devices recuperate the data, clean noise & jitter within signals, enhance signal affectation and so have become very important in USB3.0/ 3.1 / 4 technology art as well.

Servers and data centers: These computing applications require high-speed, low-latency transfers of large amounts of data in order to efficiently process or store it. With the growth of data centers worldwide, there will be an exponential demand for USB retimers to as compared with multi-level switches or other system ICs (which do not require such a high-speed link), in order to finely tune and optimize data flow within servers between them and their endpoints leading increased network performance.

Storage application segment set to hold second largest market share during the forecast period



Modern storage systems rely on the functionalities of a retimer to help ensure reliable data transfer and signal integrity over longer distances. In storage applications, the use of a retimer is to enable high-speed data transfer between storage controllers, media, and back-end interfaces. Some of the critical storage applications of retimers in enterprise storage arrays, SSDs, and tape libraries are discussed here.

In enterprise storage arrays, for multi-controller arrays, retimers make sure that communication between controllers is reliably carried out. SSDs are also gaining more momentum as a form of storage device and retimer technology is being used in high-performance SSDs. Tape libraries are usually utilized for long-term data storage or archiving. For reliable data transfer between these tape libraries, there is a great need for a retimer.



BFSI end user set to hold second largest market share by 2029



The demand for real-time data analytics is an important factor driving retimer adoption in the BFSI end user. Financial organizations are using big data analytics to gain insights into customer behavior, trends in the market, and risk management. These organizations are addressing the high demand for connectivity and the processing capabilities needed for enterprise-level data to flow seamlessly. Retimers support these high-speed signals by ensuring that signals remain clear over long distances.

The clearest transmission of data is crucial, especially in high-frequency trading, where milliseconds can affect financial results. Firms will continue to demand more speed and reliability to process data as faster and more reliable alternatives emerge, facilitating retimer applications and continued demand from support industries.



Europe is likely to hold second largest market share by 2029



The retimer market in Europe is categorized further into Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe. Factors such as the growing adoption of retimers in the thriving transportation industry in Germany, increasing establishment of data centers, the demand for high-speed data transmission in the UK, and the government and private investments in data centers fueling retimers adoption in France are driving the retimer market growth in Europe.

The retimer market in Europe is expected to witness considerable growth owing to factors like technological innovations in AI & ML technologies, growing data consumption, and the establishment of data centers across the region. As end-user industries of retimers across the continent, digitize their operations, the demand for high-speed data transmission and signal integrity rises.

Key players profiled in this report



Astera Labs, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Marvell (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Montage Technology (China), Rambus (US), Semtech Corporation (US), Phison Electronics (Taiwan), Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and Kandou Bus SA (Switzerland) are the some of the key players in the retimer market.

These companies possess a wide portfolio of retimers, establishing a prominent presence in established as well as emerging markets. The study provides a detailed competitive analysis of these key players in the retimer market, presenting their company profiles, most recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for high-speed data transmission, improved signal integrity requirements, and growing adoption of data centers and cloud computing), restraints (technological complexity, compatibility issues with retimers) opportunities (emerging applications in automotive and industrial IoT, and rise of edge computing) and challenges (availability of alternatives and regulatory and compliance challenges).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the retimer market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the retimer market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the retimer market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of key players like Astera Labs, Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Marvell (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Diodes Incorporated (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Montage Technology (China), Rambus (US), Semtech Corporation (US), Phison Electronics (Taiwan), Nuvoton Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and Kandou Bus SA (Switzerland) among others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $613.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1022.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Astera Labs, Inc.

Broadcom

Marvell

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Diodes Incorporated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Montage Technology

Rambus

Semtech Corporation

Phison Electronics

Nuvoton Technology Corporation

Kandou Bus SA

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc.

Asmedia Technology Inc.

Chengdu Dianke Xingtuo Technology Co. Ltd.

Credo, Inc.

Indie Semiconductor

Linkreal Co. Ltd.

Moschip Technologies Limited

Saidi Semiconductor (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Truechip

Wiwynn Corporation

