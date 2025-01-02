Future of the Digital Cockpit Research Report 2024-2030: Regional Trends, Technology, Features, BOM Analysis, and OEM Profiling

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of the Digital Cockpit Market by Type (ICE, EV), Segment (Entry, Mid & High End Cockpit), Display Size (<10", 10-15", >15"), and Region (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital cockpit market is projected to reach 67 million units by 2030 from 45 million units in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%

The market analysis encompasses the digital cockpit market, focusing on its penetration in ICE and EV vehicles. The report covers regional digital cockpit trends, technology trends, feature analysis, BOM analysis, and OEM profiling. The report will help market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the digital cockpit market and its subsegments.

OEMs face rising costs and increased in-vehicle electronics complexity as customer expectations rise. Hence, automotive OEMs are working closely regarding the domain centralization of the cockpit, which will help reduce costs and simplify the electronic architecture. Hence, Tier 1 suppliers have already started integrating infotainment systems with safety systems such as clusters. For instance, the BMW iX features a curved display (14.9 central infotainment + 12.3 cluster display), and the Tesla Model 3 features a 15 display combining the central infotainment and cluster display.

It will also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Demand for Larger Central Infotainment Display



The demand for >15 center infotainment displays is gaining pace globally. The penetration of 10-15 displays is ~51%, and that of >15 will ~ be 7% in 2023. In Europe, the majority of center infotainment displays fall in the 10-15 category, with models such as the VW Passat, Audi A3, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 series, and others. China follows the same trends with maximum models with 10-15 center infotainment displays. In APAC (excl. China), the < 10 category holds the maximum share as compared to 10-15 displays, however, the OEMs are slowing moving towards the large center infotainment display.



Demand for digital cockpit in EVs



The demand for digital cockpit solutions in electric vehicles is higher than in ICE passenger cars. The current penetration of digital cockpits in EVs globally will be ~85 - 90% in 2023; however, in ICE passenger cars, the penetration is ~50 - 55%. EV sales are growing exponentially across the globe and are expected to overtake ICE cars in the coming years. More than ~40% of the digital cockpits are equipped with advanced features such as ADAS features, smart connectivity, real-time vehicle monitoring, and others, which are required in electric vehicles. Hence, the demand for digital cockpits is higher in EVs as compared to ICE cars.



OEMs moving towards in-house operating system



The QNX, Linux, and Android are the three key operating systems behind the digital cockpit. The operating system is responsible for interactive displays, intuitive touch interfaces, and seamless connectivity. Many OEMs still prefer QNX and is responsible for real-time operations and features that involve high reliability and safety, such as ADAS, OTA updates, and others. Linux is an open-source platform that is suitable for infotainment, navigation, and connected services. Android Automotive OS (AAOS) is expected to become the dominant automotive operating system in newly connected vehicles by 2025, outpacing QNX and Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) in market share.



Android Automotive OS is the most logical choice for most carmakers due to its open-source nature and the vast ecosystem of over 3 billion IoT devices with access to the Google Play Store. Many OEMs are manufacturing the operating system in-house, such as Mercedes Benz (MB.OS), Rivian, Xpeng (Tianji XOS), NIO (Sky OS), Zeekr (Zeekr OS), Audi(developed with Cariad), and others. In-house development helps OEMs retain full product ownership, quicker iterations, and enhanced responsiveness to clients' needs.



Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the forecast period



Asia Pacific has emerged as a promising global digital cockpit market. The principal driver of this trend is the Chinese market, which contribute ~40% to EV+ICE passenger car sales globally in 2023. India, Japan, and South Korea are potential country-level markets in the region. While India is gradually becoming a major contributor to the digital cockpit market, Japan and South Korea are already well-established.



The penetration of digital cockpits in China for ICE passenger cars is ~55 - 60%, and that of EVs is ~90 - 95% in 2023. The penetration is expected to grow exponentially till 2030, owing to the presence of key OEMs such as BYD, Xpeng, NIO, Leapmotors, Geely, and others. China is leading the EV sales accounting for ~65% of the global electric vehicles sold in 2023. China is leading the way in integrating advanced technologies into vehicle design, particularly by developing digital cockpits.



Chinese EV OEMs are accelerating their acquisition of domestic chips to reduce reliance on imported components. In 2023, local cockpit SoCs in China captured approximately 4.8% of the passenger car market. With supportive policies and technological advancements, this share is anticipated to increase to 25% by 2030. Some local SoC suppliers are SemiDrive, SiEngine, AutoChips, and Huawei. Hence, China is focusing on a localization strategy to help them gain a competitive advantage in the global market.



Apart from China, other countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea contribute significantly to the digital cockpit market. Furthermore, the market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. These countries' governments have recognized the automotive sector's growth potential and have consequently undertaken various initiatives to encourage major OEMs to enter their domestic markets. Several global automobile manufacturers, such as Volkswagen (Germany), Mercedes Benz (Germany), and General Motors (US), have shifted their production plants to emerging economies in the region.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2024 45 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 67 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



