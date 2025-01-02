$2.5+ Bn Body Contouring Treatments Markets - Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2029 with AbbVie, Inmode), Bausch Health, Cynosure Lutronic, and Sisram Medical Leading

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Contouring Treatments Market by Product (System (CT, MRI, Angiography, Mammo), Consumable, Accessories), Type (Single & Dual-head, Syringeless), Application (General Imaging, Interventional), and End user - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global body contouring treatments market is expected to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2029 from USD 1.46 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2029

This report studies the body contouring treatments market based on technology, application, patient type, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions.

Increase in acceptance of aesthetic procedures, coupled with personalized and flexible financing plans has increased the demand for these products. Growing interest in anti-aging procedures are more prevalent in aging population. Body contouring procedures helps to reshape and improvesconfidence. Moreover, increased benefits of minimally invasive and non-invasive body contouring procedures have driven demand for body contouring treatments market.

The prominent players in the body contouring treatments market are as AbbVie Inc. (US), InMode Ltd. (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cynosure Lutronic (US), Venus Concept (Canada), EL.EN.S.P.A (Italy), Sisram Medical Ltd. (Israel), BTL Industries(UK), Sharplight Technologies Inc. (Canada), Sciton Inc. (US), Candela Corporation (US), Fotona (Solvenia)



The non-invasive technologies segment of technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2023



The body contouring treatments market is segmented based on technology into invasive technologies and non-invasive technologies. The non-invasive technologies accounted for a major share in 2023. Increase in technological innovations, rise in advertisement, and the rising adoption of devices due to less incisions is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment.



The non-surgical fat reduction segment of application segment held the largest share of the market in 2023



The body contouring treatments market can be segmented based on application into abdominoplasty, liposuction, non-invasive fat reduction, cellulite treatment, and other applications. Increasing number of beauty centers and rising adoption mainly due to improved accuracy and better outcomes drives the market. The non-surgical fat reduction treatments are gaining popularity across all patient types and ages. Hence, broader acceptance for treatment procedures due to innovative technologies supports the surge in demand that further drives the growth for the non-surgical fat reduction segment.



The female patients segment for patient type segment to hold the largest market share in 2023.



Based on patient type, the body contouring treatments market is segmented into female patients and male patients. Female patients is the major segment, accounting for the largest body contouring treatments market share in 2023. The increase in awareness about non-invasive body contouring procedures, rise in post-pregnancy body reconstruction procedures, increase in influencer endorsements, and social media promotion supports the growth of the segment.



The aesthetic clinics segment for the end user segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



The body contouring treatments market is segmented by end-users into hospitals, aesthetic clinics, and medical spas & beauty centers. The hospitals accounted for a major end-user market share in 2023. The increase in spending on body shaping procedures and rise in medical tourism, and rising disposable income per capita is anticipated to propel the segment growth. Furthermore, rising adoption of new and improved devices in the hopsitals is expected to support the growth of this segment.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The north america region accounted for major share in 2023. Asia pacific region to grow at the highest CAGR in body contouring treatments market. Healthcare infrastructure and service investments, especially in the emerging economies, are fostering the development of medical aesthetics, which leads to growing demand for body contouring. In this regard, market leaders have increased their efforts to strengthen their presence in the Asia Pacific market to meet the ever-growing requirement for body contouring treatment. The availability and accessibility of the service in this market have also been enhanced by the increasing presence of aesthetic clinics, particularly in the APAC region.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing adoption for minimally invasive and non-invasive body contouring procedure, increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men, rising adoption of new and innovative body contouring technologies, broad acceptance of aesthetic procedure and growing attention on appearance and body image), restraints (high cost of treatment and inadequate reimbursement policies), opportunities (growth potential in emerging economies), and challenges (social and cultural barrriers in emerging economies, stringent regulatory compliance and safety standards) influencing the growth of the body contouring treatments market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the body contouring treatments market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets-the report analyses the body contouring treatments market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the body contouring treatments market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, such as AbbVie Inc. (US), Inmode Ltd. (Israel), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), Cynosure Lutronic (US), Sisram Medical Ltd (Israel)





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



