Bioventus Completes Divestiture of its Advanced Rehabilitation Business to Accelmed Partners

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, announced today that it has successfully completed the divestiture of its Advanced Rehabilitation business to Accelmed Partners (“Accelmed”), a private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing commercial-stage HealthTech companies. The transaction, announced on October 1, 2024, enables Bioventus to continue improving its focus and execution within the Company’s core businesses, while also delivering approximately $20 million of net closing proceeds to enhance liquidity.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.



About Accelmed Partners

Accelmed is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in U.S. commercial stage, lower middle market HealthTech companies. Since 2009, Accelmed has deployed over $500 million into companies spanning medical devices, diagnostics, digital health and technology-enabled healthcare services. Accelmed seeks to accelerate value and scale innovation across the HealthTech field by bringing to bear the team’s industry experience, operational and financial expertise, and strong global relationships. For more information, please visit www.accelmed.com.

