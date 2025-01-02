LGI Homes Opens New Community in Winston-Salem Area

KING, N.C., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is pleased to announce the grand opening of Applewood, a new community in the charming town of King, located northwest of Winston-Salem. This picturesque community offers a wide selection of brand-new, upgraded homes designed to enhance the lifestyles of modern families.

Applewood offers a variety of amenities nearby that cater to all lifestyles. Whether enjoying the scenic hiking trails at Pilot Mountain State Park, taking leisurely walks at Robertson Berry Farm, or spending time in the community picnic area, residents have everything they need for an active and relaxed lifestyle within reach. Additionally, Applewood is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with easy access to US-52 for a quick commute to Winston-Salem.

The community features a new floor plan lineup of five homes with upgraded finishes such as stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding. These energy-efficient homes also come with programmable thermostats, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, ensuring comfort and savings for homeowners. All of these features are included at no extra cost as part of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package.

New homes at Applewood are priced from the $290s, with quick move-in options available. The Applewood information center is open Monday-Sunday from 8:30 am to 7:00 pm. For additional information or to schedule a tour of the community, interested buyers are encouraged to call (888) 414-7557 ext 710 or visit LGIHomes.com/Applewood.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

