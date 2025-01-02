Correction of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





CORRECTION OF COUPON RATES 2 January 2025

Correction of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2025

Effective from 1 January 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted. The rates are corrected from 3.0417% to 3.042% pa.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0004923109, (CB6 OA), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2025: 3.042% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment