Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024 after the market closes on January 30, 2025.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on January 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, listeners may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 393817. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-Investors.com. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.2 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

For additional information contact:

Kate Croft

Director of Investor and External Relations

(716) 817-5159

klcroft@five-starbank.com