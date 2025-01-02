Innovation in Sustainability Across Key Supply Chain Stages: 2024 Report that Focuses on Sourcing, Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics and Retail

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation in Sustainability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores innovative approaches in sustainability across key supply chain stages - sourcing, manufacturing, packaging, logistics and retail. It highlights the most innovative industries and products leveraging the right sustainability claims that align with consumers' preferences and sustainable attitudes. This comprehensive view reveals how innovative sustainable brands and products are seizing new opportunities and gaining a competitive edge.



The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Innovation in sustainability overview

Sourcing

Manufacturing

Packaging

Logistics/Distribution

Retail

Conclusion

