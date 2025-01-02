Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release January 2, 2025, at 4.15 pm

Change in Dovre Group’s Executive Team

Stein Berntsen, President of Business Area Consulting, has announced his resignation from the Dovre Group Executive Team. Earlier today Dovre Group has announced the closing of the transaction in which Dovre sold its Project Personnel and Consulting Norway businesses to NYAB AB. Mr. Berntsen will follow the sold business and will assume a new role within NYAB AB.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Stein for his many years of service and dedication in developing Dovre Consulting in Norway into an award-winning business entity in its own right. We wish him continued success as part of NYAB,” says Svein Stavelin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dovre Group.

Going forward, the executive team of Dovre Group consists of Acting CEO Sanna Outa-Ollila and CFO Hans Sten.

For more information, please contact

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 are 88–93 MEUR and it employs approximately 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

