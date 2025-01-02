Benevis Report Reveals Key Trends Shaping the Future of Oral Healthcare

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental healthcare industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by shifts in patient behaviors, escalating administrative support needs within practices, and advancements in technology. A new report from Benevis reveals key trends and developments reshaping the future of oral health, focusing on the rise of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), the integration of artificial intelligence, and improved access to care.

According to data from the Health Policy Institute (HPI) at the American Dental Association (ADA), the percentage of DSO-affiliated dentists has nearly doubled since 2015. With ongoing staffing shortages and complex reimbursement issues, dentists increasingly turn to DSOs like Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, and larger group practices for crucial administrative support. Recent surveys show that one-third of dentists are trying to recruit hygienists and assistants. A 2024 HPI-ADA survey reported that 72% of respondents found it extremely challenging to recruit dental assistants, and 46% reported similar challenges with hygienists. With significant career stress, including labor shortages and administrative demands affecting 82% of dental professionals, they are turning to DSOs for essential support to meet these operational challenges.

“The rise of DSO models has proven to benefit providers and patients, especially in disadvantaged communities, by offering more affordable and accessible dental care with broader insurance network options,” shared Dr. Jane Whang, DDS, Regional Director of Clinical at Benevis. “With strength in numbers, clinical teams can focus on care delivery, building trusted patient relationships through dental homes, and improving patient experience and outcomes.”

One of the most positive changes is the increasing importance of preventive oral healthcare among U.S. adults. Between 2022 and 2023, the percentage of adults seeking preventive dental care improved from 78% to 83%, according to a report from Delta Dental. This trend demonstrates a growing recognition of the role oral health plays in overall well-being.

The overall utilization of oral health services has also rebounded favorably to pre-COVID levels, which indicates that access has improved. The report highlights that the percentage of children without dental insurance has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years, standing at 8%. Dental visits across the U.S. population saw a substantial rise, with nearly 45% of Americans visiting a dentist between 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, the dental industry is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and patient care. In 2024, Benevis and other dental and medical providers began leveraging AI-driven appointment scheduling to streamline patient management. AI technologies are anticipated to play a larger role in diagnosis, administrative functions, and even certain dental procedures by 2025. These advancements free up time for dental professionals and help reduce errors, enhancing the patient experience.

With these shifts, the dental healthcare industry is evolving to meet the demands of today’s consumers while adapting to an increasingly complex operational landscape. The coming years promise continued transformation as technological, administrative, and patient-centered innovations redefine the delivery and use of oral healthcare.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.