Mattr Completes Acquisition of AmerCable, Establishing US Wire and Cable Manufacturing Footprint

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of AmerCable Incorporated (“AmerCable”) [see press release], which now forms part of Mattr’s Connection Technologies reporting segment. Under the terms of the transaction, Mattr has acquired all of the outstanding shares of AmerCable from Nexans USA Inc. (“Nexans”) (EPA:NEX) for a purchase price of US$280M.

“The addition of AmerCable to our portfolio positions Mattr as a premier provider of highly engineered wire and cable technologies across the North American marketplace,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr’s President and CEO. “AmerCable’s broad portfolio of low and medium-voltage electrical power, control and instrumentation cable solutions expands and complements Mattr’s existing range of Shawflex branded products. We are excited to welcome the talented employees of AmerCable to the Mattr team.”

About AmerCable

AmerCable is a manufacturer of highly engineered, low and medium voltage electrical power, control and instrumentation cables designed to reliably enable electrification in harsh environments. AmerCable serves a broad customer base within the critical infrastructure sector, including the mineral extraction, renewable power generation, general industrial and energy end markets.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk.

Source: Mattr Corp.