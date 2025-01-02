Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2024.

The company will hold an analyst call on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the results. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following link to easily register close to the call start time. After registering, the system will call you instantly and connect you into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3B0rDEL.

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference call by calling 1-888-510-2154 and you will be connected to the call by an Operator.

You may also stream the call by Webcast by following: https://app.webinar.net/eJzNR7EjEb9. The webcast replay will be available at the same URL within 2 hours of the end of the call.

A replay of the call will be available within 2 hours of the end of the call until January 22, 2025, by calling 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code 76543.

The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section: (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations).