Volley Launches on Amazon Fire TV with Jeopardy!

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volley, the leading creator of voice-AI games, announced today the launch of the Volley Games App on Amazon Fire TV. The app’s debut title, Jeopardy!, brings the iconic game show experience to the platform. Volley is the first gaming company to develop a voice-controlled game natively for Fire TV.

Aspiring Jeopardy! champions can get a round started by searching for Volley on their compatible Fire TV Sticks with their Alexa Voice Remote. Players respond to clues using their voice, rack up points across the board, and wager on Daily Doubles—just like real contestants.

“As someone who once auditioned (and, alas, was rejected) for a Jeopardy! Teen Tournament, I know firsthand the irresistible appeal of stepping into the world of this game show,” said Max Child, CEO of Volley. “To date, more than two million people have played Volley's Jeopardy! game, and we're excited to bring this immersive experience to Fire TV, a platform ideal for casual gaming.”

“Jeopardy! has been a runaway hit on Echo devices, and we're thrilled to bring this beloved game show to our Fire TV customers,” said Tapas Roy, vice president of Fire TV. “With the launch of the Volley Games app on Fire TV, starting with Jeopardy!, we're combining the world's most popular streaming media player family with one of the most iconic game shows of all time. This exciting collaboration with Volley showcases our commitment to bringing premium, interactive entertainment directly into living rooms across the U.S.”

Volley was able to create this experience thanks to the powerful developer tools that the Fire TV team offers, including APIs that allow them to create web-quality designs and layouts. Rather than a traditional touch screen or game controller, Volley games feature an AI voice interface, which works perfectly with Fire TV’s voice-powered remote.

Starting today, you can play Jeopardy! on compatible Fire TV Sticks in the U.S., including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, by subscribing to the Volley Games app here . Your subscription gives you unlimited access to our current game—and every new title Volley releases in the future.

About Volley

Volley is the leading creator of voice-AI games. Popular titles include Song Quiz, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy!. Volley games create lively and engaging entertainment for people of all ages and have been played in 50 million homes through smart TVs (Roku and Fire TV), smart speakers (Amazon Alexa), and mobile devices. For more information, visit volleygames.com .

