Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that Christopher Michaels has been appointed as the organization’s new Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2, 2025.

William B. (Brad) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Chris is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our business with a successful track record for driving transformation within our organization which makes him uniquely suited for this role. I am confident that this appointment will position us to better serve our customers and achieve our long-term growth goals.”

Since January 2020, Mr. Michaels has served as the Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Independent Bank. Mr. Michaels has been with the organization for twelve years.

About Independent Bank Corporation

