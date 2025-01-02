NXT Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Stockholders of the Nextracker Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) common stock between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024. Nextracker provides software that enables solar panels to follow the sun's movement across the sky and related products and services.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Misled Investors Regarding the Company's Financial Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (a) that the impact of project delays on Nextracker’s business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) that permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker’s ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) that Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; and (d) that Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants.

On August 1, 2024, Nextracker announced disappointing financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. On this news, the price of Nextracker common stock dropped from $46.83 per shares when the market closed on August 1, 2024, to $39.81 per share when the market closed on August 5, 2024.

Robbins LLP is a law firm specializing in shareholder rights litigation.

