PMGC Holdings Inc. Following Skincare Subsidiary Sale, Embarks on Bold Growth Strategy

Divestiture Highlights Strategic Plans on Potential High-Impact Acquisitions

Strategic Divestment Reduces Cash Burn and Enhances Operational Efficiency

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (formerly Elevai Labs Inc.) (the “Company” or “PMGC”) (Nasdaq: ELAB) today announced its commitment to accelerating shareholder value creation and market leadership following the sale of its skincare subsidiary, Elevai Skincare. This strategic divestiture marks a significant milestone in PMGC’s journey as a diversified holding company.

The sale was executed to maximize immediate financial benefit while securing future upside through structured royalties and milestone payments. It has notably strengthened PMGC’s balance sheet, reduced operational losses, and paved the way for new opportunities that align with the company's long-term vision.

Strategic Rationale: Think Bigger, Act Bold

The divestiture underscores PMGC's strategy to focus on acquiring transformative assets and businesses that deliver substantial growth and shareholder value. This sale frees the Company to look for bigger opportunities. Executive management’s goal is not incremental improvement but exponential growth through strategic acquisitions and steadfast execution.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights Post Sale

Burn Rate Reduction: By eliminating a loss-generating subsidiary, PMGC ensures a leaner and more focused operational framework.

By eliminating a loss-generating subsidiary, PMGC ensures a leaner and more focused operational framework. Strengthened Financials: PMGC will receive approximately $1.1 million in Carmell Corporation stock and retains a lucrative 5% royalty on skincare revenues over the next five years, alongside milestone payment opportunities​.

PMGC will receive approximately $1.1 million in Carmell Corporation stock and retains a lucrative 5% royalty on skincare revenues over the next five years, alongside milestone payment opportunities​. Growth Capital: Resources will now be channeled into high-potential assets, leveraging PMGC’s drive and expertise in creating shareholder value.



Why It Matters to Shareholders

This move demonstrates PMGC’s agility in adapting to market opportunities and its unwavering commitment to delivering shareholder value. The sale of Elevai Skincare is a step toward creating a portfolio of assets that reflects the company’s expansive vision and ambition.

For investors, this signals a moment of transition and opportunity. As PMGC positions itself to seize larger, more impactful opportunities, shareholders can look forward to the potential for increased returns, reduced risk, and sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead: Growth, Diversification, and Opportunity

PMGC is actively exploring accretive acquisitions and licensing opportunities in sectors poised for significant growth. The Company is focused on identifying undervalued assets and businesses that align with a vision of building a diversified and growth-oriented holding company.

PMGC Holdings Inc. will continue to expand its company portfolio with a focus on innovation, growth, and shareholder value creation. Current subsidiaries include:

Elevai Biosciences: a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Our lead asset, EL-22, is leveraging an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity’s pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.elevaibio.com.

Elevai Research: a research and development subsidiary, currently utilizing Canadian research grants and partnering with leading Canadian Universities to push the boundaries of innovation

PMGC Capital LLC: a multi-strategy investment vehicle engaging in investing, lending, and seeking diversified investment opportunities across various markets.

The current subsidiaries and pending opportunities underscore PMGC’s focus on thinking bigger and its drive to build a growth-oriented portfolio.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Elevai Biosciences Inc., Elevai Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC Holdings’ filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com