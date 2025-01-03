NEXTRACKER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nextracker Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nextracker Inc. (“Nextracker” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NXT) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nextracker securities between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 25, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (d) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nextracker shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

