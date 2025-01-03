AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for December and the Fourth Quarter of 2024

In December 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 460,786 passengers, which is a 6.2% decrease compared to December 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.3% to 18,851 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.7% to 57,955 units compared to the same period a year ago.
In the fourth quarter of the year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,310,014 passengers, which is a 2.2% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 15.2% to 64,606 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 4.8% to 164,586 units compared to the same period a year ago.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for December 2024 and the fourth quarter of the year were the following:
|Dec 2024
|Dec 2023
|Change
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|460,786
|491,222
|-6.2%
|1,310,014
|1,338,921
|-2.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|103,180
|118,150
|-12.7%
|340,553
|374,083
|-9.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|308,781
|321,409
|-3.9%
|843,269
|831,499
|1.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|48,825
|51,663
|-5.5%
|126,192
|133,339
|-5.4%
|Cargo Units
|18,851
|22,514
|-16.3%
|64,606
|76,198
|-15.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,225
|2,426
|-8.3%
|8,420
|9,159
|-8.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|13,884
|16,948
|-18.1%
|46,859
|55,573
|-15.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,742
|3,140
|-12.7%
|9,327
|11,466
|-18.7%
|Passenger Vehicles
|57,955
|59,577
|-2.7%
|164,586
|172,972
|-4.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,287
|4,136
|3.7%
|10,534
|11,288
|-6.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|51,556
|53,233
|-3.2%
|149,109
|156,497
|-4.7%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,112
|2,208
|-4.3%
|4,943
|5,187
|-4.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The fourth quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. The cruise ferry Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The fourth quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. In November 2024, the cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
Phone: +372 56157170
E-mail: anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Attachment