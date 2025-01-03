3rd January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 2nd January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,646 Lowest price per share (pence): 782.00 Highest price per share (pence): 795.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 789.8442

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 789.8442 9,646 782.00 795.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 02 January 2025 08:06:45 114 784.00 XLON 00317639632TRLO1 02 January 2025 08:21:09 114 782.00 XLON 00317641270TRLO1 02 January 2025 08:21:09 114 782.00 XLON 00317641271TRLO1 02 January 2025 08:21:09 113 782.00 XLON 00317641272TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:01:49 227 787.00 XLON 00317648752TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:12:57 25 788.00 XLON 00317649524TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:27:53 15 791.00 XLON 00317651844TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:27:53 71 791.00 XLON 00317651845TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:28:02 560 792.00 XLON 00317651862TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:28:33 62 792.00 XLON 00317651910TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:28:33 50 792.00 XLON 00317651911TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:28:33 332 790.00 XLON 00317651912TRLO1 02 January 2025 09:28:39 108 789.00 XLON 00317651932TRLO1 02 January 2025 10:48:21 74 794.00 XLON 00317655468TRLO1 02 January 2025 10:48:21 160 794.00 XLON 00317655469TRLO1 02 January 2025 10:48:21 163 794.00 XLON 00317655470TRLO1 02 January 2025 10:48:21 63 794.00 XLON 00317655471TRLO1 02 January 2025 10:50:41 336 793.00 XLON 00317655517TRLO1 02 January 2025 11:55:21 316 794.00 XLON 00317656555TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:00:06 69 794.00 XLON 00317656663TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:00:06 43 794.00 XLON 00317656664TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:14:03 17 794.00 XLON 00317656885TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:14:03 95 794.00 XLON 00317656886TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:22:50 106 794.00 XLON 00317657015TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:36:28 92 794.00 XLON 00317657213TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:36:28 14 794.00 XLON 00317657214TRLO1 02 January 2025 12:49:17 106 794.00 XLON 00317657364TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:01:22 29 794.00 XLON 00317657518TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:35:22 109 795.00 XLON 00317658035TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:35:22 221 795.00 XLON 00317658036TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 46 795.00 XLON 00317658047TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 56 795.00 XLON 00317658048TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 4 795.00 XLON 00317658049TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 212 793.00 XLON 00317658050TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 106 793.00 XLON 00317658051TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 41 793.00 XLON 00317658052TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 65 793.00 XLON 00317658053TRLO1 02 January 2025 13:36:10 114 793.00 XLON 00317658054TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:41:12 454 791.00 XLON 00317658967TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:41:12 114 791.00 XLON 00317658968TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:41:13 450 789.00 XLON 00317658969TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:47:26 106 789.00 XLON 00317659112TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:48:31 15 788.00 XLON 00317659124TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:48:31 30 788.00 XLON 00317659125TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:48:53 60 789.00 XLON 00317659134TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:48:53 51 789.00 XLON 00317659135TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:49:11 61 789.00 XLON 00317659138TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:49:11 45 789.00 XLON 00317659139TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:49:33 106 789.00 XLON 00317659140TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:59:28 68 789.00 XLON 00317659306TRLO1 02 January 2025 14:59:28 38 789.00 XLON 00317659307TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:15:17 421 789.00 XLON 00317659642TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:19:47 320 789.00 XLON 00317659743TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:19:47 106 789.00 XLON 00317659744TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:19:47 106 789.00 XLON 00317659745TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:20:07 110 788.00 XLON 00317659760TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:20:07 109 788.00 XLON 00317659761TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:20:42 109 787.00 XLON 00317659787TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:44:24 200 787.00 XLON 00317660200TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:44:45 26 787.00 XLON 00317660203TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:49:33 123 789.00 XLON 00317660302TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:49:33 155 789.00 XLON 00317660303TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:49:33 162 789.00 XLON 00317660304TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:50:29 36 789.00 XLON 00317660348TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:50:29 71 789.00 XLON 00317660349TRLO1 02 January 2025 15:53:24 212 788.00 XLON 00317660437TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:02:40 70 788.00 XLON 00317660641TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:02:40 40 788.00 XLON 00317660642TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:09:59 110 787.00 XLON 00317660802TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:10:16 115 786.00 XLON 00317660804TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:12:11 48 787.00 XLON 00317660846TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:12:11 66 787.00 XLON 00317660847TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:20:15 114 786.00 XLON 00317661027TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:20:54 150 787.00 XLON 00317661057TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:20:54 62 787.00 XLON 00317661058TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:20:55 114 786.00 XLON 00317661059TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:21:12 107 784.00 XLON 00317661091TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:22:12 112 784.00 XLON 00317661131TRLO1 02 January 2025 16:23:43 112 783.00 XLON 00317661196TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970