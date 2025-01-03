Transaction in Own Shares

3rd January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:2nd January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,646
Lowest price per share (pence):782.00
Highest price per share (pence):795.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):789.8442

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,495,093 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,495,093 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON789.84429,646782.00795.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
02 January 2025 08:06:45114784.00XLON00317639632TRLO1
02 January 2025 08:21:09114782.00XLON00317641270TRLO1
02 January 2025 08:21:09114782.00XLON00317641271TRLO1
02 January 2025 08:21:09113782.00XLON00317641272TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:01:49227787.00XLON00317648752TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:12:5725788.00XLON00317649524TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:27:5315791.00XLON00317651844TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:27:5371791.00XLON00317651845TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:28:02560792.00XLON00317651862TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:28:3362792.00XLON00317651910TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:28:3350792.00XLON00317651911TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:28:33332790.00XLON00317651912TRLO1
02 January 2025 09:28:39108789.00XLON00317651932TRLO1
02 January 2025 10:48:2174794.00XLON00317655468TRLO1
02 January 2025 10:48:21160794.00XLON00317655469TRLO1
02 January 2025 10:48:21163794.00XLON00317655470TRLO1
02 January 2025 10:48:2163794.00XLON00317655471TRLO1
02 January 2025 10:50:41336793.00XLON00317655517TRLO1
02 January 2025 11:55:21316794.00XLON00317656555TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:00:0669794.00XLON00317656663TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:00:0643794.00XLON00317656664TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:14:0317794.00XLON00317656885TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:14:0395794.00XLON00317656886TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:22:50106794.00XLON00317657015TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:36:2892794.00XLON00317657213TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:36:2814794.00XLON00317657214TRLO1
02 January 2025 12:49:17106794.00XLON00317657364TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:01:2229794.00XLON00317657518TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:35:22109795.00XLON00317658035TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:35:22221795.00XLON00317658036TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:1046795.00XLON00317658047TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:1056795.00XLON00317658048TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:104795.00XLON00317658049TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:10212793.00XLON00317658050TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:10106793.00XLON00317658051TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:1041793.00XLON00317658052TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:1065793.00XLON00317658053TRLO1
02 January 2025 13:36:10114793.00XLON00317658054TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:41:12454791.00XLON00317658967TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:41:12114791.00XLON00317658968TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:41:13450789.00XLON00317658969TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:47:26106789.00XLON00317659112TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:48:3115788.00XLON00317659124TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:48:3130788.00XLON00317659125TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:48:5360789.00XLON00317659134TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:48:5351789.00XLON00317659135TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:49:1161789.00XLON00317659138TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:49:1145789.00XLON00317659139TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:49:33106789.00XLON00317659140TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:59:2868789.00XLON00317659306TRLO1
02 January 2025 14:59:2838789.00XLON00317659307TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:15:17421789.00XLON00317659642TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:19:47320789.00XLON00317659743TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:19:47106789.00XLON00317659744TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:19:47106789.00XLON00317659745TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:20:07110788.00XLON00317659760TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:20:07109788.00XLON00317659761TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:20:42109787.00XLON00317659787TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:44:24200787.00XLON00317660200TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:44:4526787.00XLON00317660203TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:49:33123789.00XLON00317660302TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:49:33155789.00XLON00317660303TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:49:33162789.00XLON00317660304TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:50:2936789.00XLON00317660348TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:50:2971789.00XLON00317660349TRLO1
02 January 2025 15:53:24212788.00XLON00317660437TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:02:4070788.00XLON00317660641TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:02:4040788.00XLON00317660642TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:09:59110787.00XLON00317660802TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:10:16115786.00XLON00317660804TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:12:1148787.00XLON00317660846TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:12:1166787.00XLON00317660847TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:20:15114786.00XLON00317661027TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:20:54150787.00XLON00317661057TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:20:5462787.00XLON00317661058TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:20:55114786.00XLON00317661059TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:21:12107784.00XLON00317661091TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:22:12112784.00XLON00317661131TRLO1
02 January 2025 16:23:43112783.00XLON00317661196TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970