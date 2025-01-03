AI in Pathology Market Global Forecast to 2029, by Neural Network (GAN, CNN, RNN), Function (Diagnostic, Image Analysis, CDSS, Data Management, Analytics), Use Case, End User & Region

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pathology Market by Neural Network (GAN, CNN, RNN), Function (Diagnostic, Image Analysis, CDSS, Data Management, Analytics), Use Case (Drug Discovery, Clinical Workflow), End User (Hospital, Labs, Pharma/Biotech), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in Pathology market is expected to reach USD 169.8 million by 2029 from USD 82.8 million in 2024 at a high CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

AI in pathology refers to the healthcare industry's sector which comprises of development, deployment, and utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed for pathology applications specifically. Clinical data, genomic information, and disease progression can be analysed by using these AI models. These AI models assist in personalized treatment planning, identifying high-risk patients, and optimizing healthcare resource allocation. The AI helps and assists pathologists in extracting relevant information and analyzing images with the use of advanced AI algorithms, computer vision, and machine learning.







The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, by use case.



In 2023, the drug discovery segment held the largest share of the AI in pathology market. The major factor behind this is the high demand for efficient and cost-effective drugs, as AI in pathology helps in accelerating the drug discovery process by automating the data analytics and identifying potential drug faster. In addition, the advancements in high throughput screenings imaging technologies and utilization of AI in toxicology testing for illicit drugs also act as a driving force for this market. Furthermore, the reduced time and costs play a very vital role as traditional methods are very time consuming and expensive as well, the introduction of AI in pathology helps in streamlining the process by enabling faster insights and decision making. Which in tun makes the process more efficient and cost effective, these all factors combined act as a catalyst for the growth of this market.



Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is the fastest growing end-user segment in the AI in pathology market.



The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and AI providers fuels rapid adoption of AI, also the companies are heavily investing in AI tools to stay competitive in drug development and innovation. As AI helps in fast tracking and streamlining the processes for drug discovery by analysing large datasets, identifying patterns in tissue samples, and predicting treatment responses, which reduces the time consumption and makes it cost effective, leading to faster innovations. The biopharmaceutical companies rely on AI-based digital pathology for majorly development of individualized medicine, as AI powered pathology aids the development of personalised medicine by providing detailed insights into individual portfolio.



North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, in AI in pathology market.



In 2023, the North American region held the largest market share in the AI in pathology market due to several factors. The first and foremost being the high adoption of AI technology and strong investment in research and development driving the market growth. For instance, companies like Koninklijke Philips N.V. in 2023, invested nearly USD 895 million in R&D for diagnosis and treatment.



On the other hand, the advanced healthcare infrastructre plays a very vital role in this market as there's a need of high tech machinery such as advanced microscopes and scanners. Morover, the large patient pool and data availability contributes in creating a large database, which can be further used to train the AI for greater accuracy and efficiency. This increasing focus on technoology, patient safety, and quality improvement, combined with technological advancements in medical devices, continues to drive the adoption of AI in pathology market in North America.

Key Players in the AI in pathology Market



The key players functioning in the AI in pathology market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Aiforia Technologies Plc (Finland), Indica Labs Inc. (US), OptraScan (US), Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. (Israel), Mindpeak GmbH (Germany), Tribun Health (France), Techcyte, Inc. (US), Deep Bio Inc. (Korea), Lumea Inc. (US), Visiopharm (Denmark), aetherAI (Taiwan), Aiosyn (Netherlands), Paige AI, Inc. (US), Proscia Inc. (US), PathAI, Inc. (US), Tempus Labs, Inc. (US), Konfoong Biotech International Co., Ltd. (China), DoMore Diagnostics AS (Norway), Verily Life Sciences, LLC (US), deepPath (US), and 4D Path Inc (US).



This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising strategic collaborations among market players, integration of AI in multiplex imaging, Rising cases of misdiagnoses, AI-augmented telepathology broadening access to specialized pathology services, and technological advancements in deep learning), restraints (High cost of digital pathology systems, the scarcity of AI expertise and unclear regulatory guidelines for medical software, and lack of interoperability with legacy systems), opportunities (Growing demand for personalized medicine, integration of multi-omics data, and predictive analytics for disease Progression) challenges (Lack of sufficient data to train AI algorithms, data privacy, and ethical concerns, interpretability of AI models) influencing the growth of the AI in pathology market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the AI in pathology market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, offering, neural networks, functions, use-case, end-user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI in pathology market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the AI in pathology market like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US).



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $82.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $169.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

AI in Pathology Market Overview

AI in Pathology Market: Regional Mix

Asia-Pacific: AI in Pathology Market, by End-user & Country

Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of CNNS and Advanced AI Models

Integration of AI into Multiplex Imaging

Increasing Cases of Misdiagnoses in Patients

Benefits of AI-Augmented Telepathology

Advancements in Deep Learning & Image Processing

Restraints

High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems

Limited AI Expertise and Varied Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software

Inadequate Interoperability Issues with Legacy Systems

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Integration of Multi-Omics Data

Predictive Analytics for Disease Progression

Challenges

Insufficient Data for AI Algorithms

Data Privacy & Ethical Concerns

Challenges Associated with Interpretability of AI Models

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Pathai Uses Pytorch to Improve Patient Outcomes with AI-Powered Pathology

Case Study 2: Combating Cervical Cancer with AI

Impact of AI/Gen AI on AI in Pathology Market

Key Use Cases

Case Studies of AI/Generative AI Implementation Case Study: Accelerated Biomarker Discovery and Clinical Trial Optimization

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Interconnected and Adjacent Ecosystems Drug Discovery & Development Market Medical Imaging & Diagnostics Market



AI in Pathology Market, by Offering

End-To-End Solutions Increasing Demand for Integrated Workflows in Healthcare Models to Drive Market

Niche Point Solutions Growing Focus on Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapy Research to Propel Market

Technology Rising Need for Advanced Data Management Solutions to Fuel Uptake

Hardware

Microscopes Automated Analysis of Tissue Samples for Effective Conclusions to Fuel Uptake

Scanners Improvements in Image Quality and Precision Diagnostics to Boost Demand

Storage Systems Ability to Provide Structured Models of High-Resolution Images to Support Market Growth



AI in Pathology Market, by Neural Network

Convolutional Neural Networks Ability to Provide High-Quality Image Recognition and Objection Detection to Propel Market

Generative Adversarial Networks Designed for Generation of Accurate Synthetic Pathology Images to Drive Market

Recurrent Neural Networks Analysis of Sequential Data and Time-Dependent Patterns to Fuel Uptake

Other Neural Networks

AI in Pathology Market, by Function

Image Analysis Detection of Cellular Anomalies and Disease Markers to Fuel Uptake

Diagnostics Rapid Procession of Automated Samples to Drive Market

Workflow Management Optimization of Lab Resources for High-Throughput Results to Fuel Uptake

Data Management Advancements in Data Integration & Processing to Boost Demand

Predictive Analytics Growing Focus on Early Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market

CDSS Provision of Real-Time Insights to Fuel Market

Automated Report Generation Increasing Demand for Quality Control to Drive Market

Quality Assurance Tools Rising Regulatory Demands to Accelerate Demand for Quality Assurance Tools



AI in Pathology Market, by Use Case

Drug Discovery Target Identification & Selection Analysis of Molecular & Histological Data for Biomarker Discovery to Fuel Market Target Validation Increasing Demand for Precision Medicine to Drive Market Hit Identification & Prioritization Growing Requirement for Rapid Analysis and Cost Efficiency to Fuel Uptake Hit-To-Lead Identification Advancements in ML to Support Market Growth Lead Optimization Growing Focus on Therapeutic Efficacy to Propel Market Candidate Selection & Validation Critical Requirement for Regulatory Approvals to Drive Market

Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Market

Clinical Workflow Structured Automation of Extensive Volume Data to Drive Market

Training & Education Utilization of Digital Pathology Systems in Academic Institutes to Support Market Growth



AI in Pathology Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Growing Focus on Toxicology Testing to Propel Market

Hospitals & Reference Laboratories Increasing Uptake of Infectious Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market

Academic & Research Institutes Increasing Investments in Life Sciences Research to Support Market Growth



Company Profiles

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Aiforia Technologies PLC

Indica Labs Inc.

Optrascan

Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd.

Mindpeak GmbH

Tribun Health

Techcyte, Inc.

Deep Bio Inc.

Lumea Inc.

Visiopharm

Aetherai

Aiosyn

Paige AI, Inc.

Proscia, Inc.

Pathai, Inc.

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Other Players

Konfoong Bioinformation Tech Co. Ltd.

Domore Diagnostics As

Verily Life Sciences, LLC

Deeppath

4D Path Inc.

