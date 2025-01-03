Europe Targeted Sequencing Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033: Clinical Diagnostics and Genomic Advancements Propel Europe Targeted Sequencing Market to Strong Double-Digit Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Targeted Sequencing Market: Focus on Application, Product Type, Target Enrichment Methods, Type of Target Capture, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European targeted sequencing market was valued at $803.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.37 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% between 2024 and 2033.

The Europe targeted sequencing market is highly competitive, with established companies and new entrants vying for market share. The market's anticipated growth and evolution present a mix of challenges and opportunities, positioning it as a dynamic and rapidly changing landscape to monitor in the coming years.

The market for targeted sequencing in Europe is expected to increase significantly due to developments in customized treatment, genomic research, and the rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders. Clinical diagnostics, medication development, and research applications are increasingly using targeted sequencing, a precise and affordable technique for examining particular genome regions. It is favored over conventional sequencing techniques because it may produce high-resolution data in less time and at a lower cost.







The market is growing as a result of the region's strong emphasis on healthcare innovation, which is bolstered by investments in genomics and biotechnological developments. Targeted sequencing technology use is accelerating in nations like Germany, the UK, and France thanks to strong healthcare systems and government funding for genomic research. Additionally, the market gains from the growing demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, which rely heavily on precise genetic analysis.



Nevertheless, issues including exorbitant upfront expenses, intricate data interpretation, and regulatory barriers continue to exist. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that ongoing innovation, such as the fusion of bioinformatics and artificial intelligence, will resolve these issues and create new prospects. The targeted sequencing market in Europe is expected to be crucial to the advancement of genomics and precision healthcare due to its growing acceptance in the clinical and research sectors.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Application

Cancer

Reproductive Health

Hereditary Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Rare Diseases

Other Applications

Segmentation by End User

Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Other End Users

Segmentation by Product Type

Instruments

Services

Kits/Panels and Assays

Others

Segmentation by Target Enrichment Method

Hybridization Capture

Amplicon Sequencing

Other Target Enrichment Methods

Segmentation by Target Capture

Targeted DNA Sequencing

Targeted RNA Sequencing

Other Types of Target Capture

Report Scope:

Workflow/Innovation Strategy: The Europe targeted sequencing market (by application) has been segmented into detailed segments of the application of targeted sequencing based on applications, including cancer, reproductive health, hereditary diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, and other applications.

The Europe targeted sequencing market (by application) has been segmented into detailed segments of the application of targeted sequencing based on applications, including cancer, reproductive health, hereditary diseases, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, rare diseases, and other applications. Growth/Marketing Strategy: Constant advancement and innovation to enhance performance and efficiency can enable prominent players to command premium prices while maintaining growth in revenue and volume.

Constant advancement and innovation to enhance performance and efficiency can enable prominent players to command premium prices while maintaining growth in revenue and volume. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe targeted sequencing market have been analyzed and profiled in the study, including manufacturers involved in new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe targeted sequencing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LGC Limited

QIAGEN

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 61 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $888.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2370 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Number of Targeted Sequencing Products and Services in the Market

1.1.2 Increasing Synergistic Partnerships between Market Players

1.2 Targeted Sequencing Workflow

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for High Depth of Coverage in Sequencing

1.5.1.2 Cost and Data Management Benefits of Targeted Sequencing as Compared to WGS

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Lack of Advanced Genomic Testing Centers

1.5.2.2 Lack of Knowledge about New Genes

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Increasing Use in Clinical Research and Trials for Better Disease Pathogenesis and/or Clinical Relevance

1.5.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Targeted Therapeutics in Oncology



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.2 Application

2.3.3 Product

2.3.4 France

2.3.5 Application

2.3.6 Product

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.8 Application

2.3.9 Product

2.3.10 U.K.

2.3.11 Application

2.3.12 Product

2.3.13 Spain

2.3.14 Application

2.3.15 Product

2.3.16 Italy

2.3.17 Application

2.3.18 Product

2.3.19 Rest-of-Europe

2.3.20 Application

2.3.21 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking &

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LGC Limited

QIAGEN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nc5jqh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment