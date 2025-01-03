Chiplets Global Industry Report 2025-2029: High-Performance Computing and ADAS Applications Spark Rapid Chiplets Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chiplets Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Chiplets Market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 41.90%.



This report offers a comprehensive analysis of chiplets, with a focus on five processor segments: CPUs, GPUs, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI-application-specific integrated circuit (AI-ASIC) coprocessors and application processing units (APUs).

The report further segments the market by packaging technology, specifically 2.5D/3D, system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip chip chip-scale package (FCCSP), flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) and fan-out (FO). In addition, the chiplet market is segmented by end users: enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, military and aerospace.

The use of chiplets in other sectors, such as IT and telecommunication, scientific research and gaming, is also analyzed. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.



The study also analyzes the key drivers, macroeconomic factors and regional dynamics of the chiplet market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading chiplet manufacturers. The base year for the study is 2023, with market forecasts for 2024 through 2029, including projections of the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period 2024-2029.





Report Scope:

In-depth assessment of the global market for semiconductor chiplets

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by processor type, packaging technology, end use (application) industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles for key players including: Achronix Semiconductor Group Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Broadcom GlobalFoundries Inc. IBM Intel Nvidia Ranovus Samsung Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 84 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors

Advanced Packaging Technologies

Geopolitical Tensions

Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers High-Performance Computing 5G's Growing Need for Chiplets

Market Restraints/Challenges Shortage of Skilled Labor Global Political and Financial Crises

Market Opportunities Continuing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry Use in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

RoW

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Heterogeneous Integration

3D Integration

Advanced Packaging

Co-Packaged Optics

Chiplet-Based Systems-on-Chip

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Breakdown by Processor CPUs Graphics Processing Units Field-Programmable Gate Arrays AI-ASIC Coprocessors Application Processing Units

Market Breakdown by Packaging Technology 2.5D/3D System-in-Package Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging Flip Chip Chip-Scale Package Flip Chip Ball Grid Array Fan-Out

Market Breakdown by End-User Industry Enterprise Electronics Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Automotive Healthcare Military and Aerospace Other End-User Industries

Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Company Profiles

Achronix Semiconductor Group

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Broadcom

GlobalFoundries Inc.

IBM

Intel

Nvidia

Ranovus

Samsung

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

