Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market Report 2024-2029, with Key Vendors Profiles for Bausch Health Companies, Cynosure, Cutera, Lumenis, Fotona, Merz Pharma, EL.EN. S.p.A. and Sisram Medical

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.40%. The global non-surgical skin tightening market is set to grow in high demand for non-surgical skin tightening procedures and the paradigm shift from surgical to non-surgical aesthetics.

The global non-surgical skin tightening market report includes exclusive data on 27 vendors. The competition in the non-surgical skin tightening market has intensified significantly in recent years, fueled by advancements in technology, rising consumer demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increasing number of players entering the market. As consumers increasingly seek non-invasive options for skin rejuvenation, beauty brands, aesthetic clinics, and device manufacturers are innovating and expanding their offerings to meet diverse customer needs.

The rapid advancement of technologies such as radiofrequency (RF), ultrasound, laser-based treatments, and infrared has intensified competition, with key players including Bausch Health Companies, Cynosure, Cutera, Lumenis, Fotona, Merz Pharma, EL.EN. S.p.A., and Sisram Medical.



RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

The TempSure Firm, a non-surgical skin tightening device from Hologic (Cynosure) was launched in 2021. This radiofrequency-based technology helps increase skin firmness and elasticity by promoting collagen production, and it is safe for use on various body areas including the face, neck, arms, and abdomen.

The Potenza RF microneedling system was launched by Cynosure Inc. in 2021. It combines radiofrequency technology with microneedling to offer more effective skin tightening and rejuvenation, with minimal discomfort and downtime for patients.

The Harmony XL Pro, a non-surgical skin tightening system by Alma Lasers Ltd., was launched in 2021. This device combines ultrasound and radiofrequency technology to provide effective skin tightening and body contouring with minimal discomfort and downtime.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Market Growth: The global non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period.

The global non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. By Product: The radiofrequency devices segment holds the largest market share of over 34%, driven by its safety, versatility, minimal downtime, cost-effectiveness, and continuous technological advancements.

The radiofrequency devices segment holds the largest market share of over 34%, driven by its safety, versatility, minimal downtime, cost-effectiveness, and continuous technological advancements. By Age Group: Between 35- & 59 years age segment shows the highest growth of 8.86%, due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures to combat early signs of aging.

Between 35- & 59 years age segment shows the highest growth of 8.86%, due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures to combat early signs of aging. By Gender: The female segment dominates and holds the largest market share, as they represent a large portion of the non-surgical skin tightening market due to their higher focus on anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, and aesthetic improvements.

The female segment dominates and holds the largest market share, as they represent a large portion of the non-surgical skin tightening market due to their higher focus on anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, and aesthetic improvements. By End-Users: The medical spas & beauty centers segment shows the highest growth, as they offer a range of treatments such as dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, nonsurgical fat reduction, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, and laser skin resurfacing.

The medical spas & beauty centers segment shows the highest growth, as they offer a range of treatments such as dermal fillers, botulinum toxin injections, nonsurgical fat reduction, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, and laser skin resurfacing. By Geography: North America dominates the global non-surgical skin tightening market share, driven by increased demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, advancements in technology, and consumer preferences for non-invasive treatments.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & DRIVERS

Use of Combination Therapies & 3D Tightening



Combination therapies and 3D skin tightening techniques represent an exciting frontier in non-surgical skin tightening, enhancing outcomes by addressing multiple layers of the skin with different modalities. These approaches leverage the synergistic effects of combining various technologies to improve skin laxity, texture, and overall rejuvenation, delivering more comprehensive results than single-modality treatments. Combination therapies involve using multiple non-invasive technologies in tandem, targeting different skin layers for a more holistic effect. For example, combining radiofrequency (RF) with microneedling offers deeper penetration of RF energy through microneedles, stimulating collagen and elastin production in the deeper dermal layers. Devices like Morpheus8 and Profound RF are prime examples of this, where the combination of technologies enhances skin tightening and provides significant improvements in skin texture and firmness. Another effective combination is the use of HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound) with cryolipolysis, as seen in treatments where body contouring and skin tightening are achieved simultaneously.



The Rise of RF Microneedling in the Aesthetic Market



RF Microneedling is a rising trend in the non-surgical skin tightening market due to its minimally invasive nature and effective outcomes. The procedure combines microneedling with radiofrequency (RF) energy to stimulate collagen production, making it popular for skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and acne scar treatment. Its quick recovery time and minimal downtime appeal to a broad age range, especially those seeking non-surgical anti-aging solutions. North America leads the market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are seeing rapid adoption, driven by social media trends and increased awareness. Key companies like Candela, Cutera, and Inmode are driving innovation in the market.



Paradigm Shift from Surgical to Non-surgical Aesthetics



The shift from surgical to non-surgical aesthetics is driven by advancements in technology, patient preference for less invasive procedures, and minimal downtime. Treatments like RF microneedling, HIFU, and dermal fillers offer effective results without surgery, appealing to those seeking early interventions to prevent aging. Non-invasive body contouring methods are also gaining popularity as safer alternatives to liposuction. The focus on wellness and social media influence has further boosted demand for these accessible, convenient treatments, a trend expected to grow with continued innovation in non-invasive technologies.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Alternatives



The growing availability of alternatives in the non-surgical skin tightening market is intensifying competition. At-home devices like ZIIP and NuFACE, which use microcurrent technology, are gaining popularity for their convenience, affordability, and ease of use. Additionally, newer innovations like exosome therapy for skin regeneration and Tixel, which uses thermal energy, offer alternatives to traditional RF and ultrasound treatments. These emerging options, both at home and in-office provide more choices for consumers seeking customizable and minimally invasive skin-tightening solutions, contributing to a fragmented and competitive market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates the global non-surgical skin tightening market share. Growth in the body contouring industry, particularly in North America, is fueled by rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, technological advancements, and a strong consumer preference for non-surgical options. This demand is further boosted by an aging population and a heightened focus on aesthetics, leading more individuals to seek effective results without surgery. The post-COVID recovery has also contributed, with clinics reopening and clients resuming aesthetic treatments that were postponed during the pandemic.

In North America, advancements in combination therapies - using technologies like RF and laser in tandem - are enhancing outcomes, leading to greater satisfaction and repeat visits. The expansion of specialized dermatology clinics offering tailored treatments further accelerates demand, supporting the industry's continued growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Bausch Health Companies

Cynosure

Cutera

Lumenis

Fotona

Merz Pharma

EL.EN. S.p.A.

Sisram medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Aerolase

Aesthetics Biomedical

BISON Medical

Endymed

Brera Medical Technologies

BTL Group of Companies

Cartessa

Candela

Sinclair

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

InMode Aesthetics Solutions

Apyx Medical

F Care Systems

GSD

Lynton Lasers

Meyer-Haake

Sciton

Sofwave



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Chapter 2: Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Market

Global: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Chapter 3: Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Prospects & Opportunities

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Opportunities & Trends

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Drivers

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Constraints

Chapter 4: Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Segmentation Data

Global: Projected Revenue by Product (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Radiofrequency Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Laser-based Devices

Others

Global: Projected Revenue by Age Group (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Between 35 & 59 Years

60 Years & Above

Below 34 Years

Global: Projected Revenue by Gender (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Female

Male

Global: Projected Revenue by End-user (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

Chapter 5: Key Regions Overview

North America: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in the US

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Canada

Europe: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in France

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Spain

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Greece

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in UK

APAC: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in China

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Japan

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in India

Latin America: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Argentina

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Colombia

Middle East & Africa: Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market (2020-2029; $ Millions)

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market in Saudi Arabia

Chapter 6: Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Industry Overview

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Competitive Landscape

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market- Key Vendor Profiles

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market- Other Prominent Vendors

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwbz0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment