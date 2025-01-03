CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Research 2024-2025: Navigating the CAR-T Landscape, Major Players, Recent Approvals, and Pioneering Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Market Size, Forecasts, Trials, and Trends, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides detailed analysis of the current state of CAR-T cell therapies and the broader CAR-T industry landscape. It highlights approved CAR-T therapies and late-stage clinical trials that could reach commercialization soon. CAR-T companies, ranging from small startups to billion-dollar giants, are now proliferating in all major healthcare markets worldwide.

CAR-T cell therapy is a remarkably promising treatment for cancer patients. It is a type of immunotherapy where doctors collect immune cells, modify them in a laboratory, and provide them the power to identify and kill cancer cells. When infused into a patient, the cells get multiplied and stay in the body as "living drugs."

The backbone of CAR-T therapy is T-cells, which are essential to the immune system's ability to direct immune responses and eliminate cells infected by pathogens. For CAR-T therapy, blood is drawn from the patient, and T-cells are isolated. These cells are then genetically engineered in the laboratory using a modified virus, which enables the T-cells to produce chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface. Once reintroduced into the patient's body, these CARs allow the T-cells to recognize and bind to specific antigens on cancer cells, leading to their destruction.

From 2017 to today, 11 CAR-T products have reached commercialization. Of these, seven are U.S. FDA-approved CAR-T cell therapies, each of which have received approvals in other major healthcare markets as well.

The seven U.S. FDA approved products include:

Kymriah - Developed by Novartis in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania. Marketed by Novartis.

Yescarta - Developed by Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences. Marketed by Gilead Sciences.

Tecartus - Developed by Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences. Marketed by Gilead Sciences.

Breyanzi - Developed by Juno Therapeutics (a Celgene company), which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Marketed by BMS.

Abecma - Developed by bluebird bio in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). Marketed by BMS in collaboration with bluebird bio.

Carvykti - Developed by Legend Biotech in partnership with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Marketed by Janssen Biotech and Legend Biotech.

Aucatzyl - Developed and marketed by Autolus Therapeutics.

Additionally, two CAR-T therapies have been approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA): Relma-cel and Yuanruida. Two CAR-T therapies have also been approved by the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO): NexCAR19 and Qartemi.

These approvals highlight the rapid growth of the CAR-T market, which is having a significant impact on the biotech industry. Mergers and acquisitions have been particularly active, with Celgene acquiring Juno Therapeutics for $9 billion in 2018, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) purchasing Celgene for $74 billion by 2019. Gilead's $11.9 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma also made headlines.

The billion-dollar CAR-T cell therapy market owes much of its success to the early therapies' impressive effectiveness in treating blood cancers. However, the next major challenge for CAR-T therapies will be expanding their use to treat solid tumors. Currently, all nine marketed CAR-T products, along with nearly 75% of ongoing clinical trials, utilize an autologous approach (using the patient's own cells). Developing allogeneic CAR-T therapies-using donor cells-will open up critical market opportunities.

Another hurdle for CAR-T therapies is the "vein-to-vein" time-the time between apheresis (the process of collecting the T-cells) and the delivery of the final product. This process can be lengthy, so CAR-T therapies are typically recommended for end-stage patients who have exhausted other treatment options. Additionally, reimbursement remains a significant challenge in the U.S. and Europe.

The industry is working to overcome these challenges. Several CAR-T companies are using advanced gene-transfer techniques to introduce CARs into T-cells more efficiently. Partnerships are also emerging to develop CRISPR and electroporation technologies to enhance T-cell modification. Additionally, some companies are incorporating "on-off" switches in CAR-T cells to prevent toxicity. Despite progress, achieving success with solid tumors has proven difficult, with clinical trials so far showing low response rates. The focus now is on identifying effective antigens specific to solid tumors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.2 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Introduction

2. CAR-T CELL THERAPY: TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

2.1 CAR-T Cell Therapy Overview

2.2 Evolution of CAR-T Development

2.3 Antigens Present on Hematological Malignant Cells

2.4 Tools for Inserting Receptor Genes into T Cells

2.5 Transforming T Cells into CAR-T Cells

2.6 The 11 CAR-T Therapies Available in the Market: A Brief Overview

2.7 Toxicities Associated with CAR-T Treatment

3. STRATEGIES FOR FUTURE CAR-T THERAPIES

3.1 Switchable CARs (sCARs)

3.2 Suicide Genes to Destroy CAR-T Cells in vivo

3.3 Transient Transfection

3.4 Affinity-Tuned CARs

3.5 Armored CARs

3.6 Shifts from Liquid Cancers to Solid Tumors

3.7 Focus on Shortening Hospital Stay

3.8 Focus on Discovering New Antigens

3.9 Shifting from Autologous to Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies

3.10 CAR-T for the Masses

3.11 New In Vivo CAR-T Approaches

3.12 Combination with mRNA Vaccine

3.13 Combination with Oncolytic Virus

4. MAJOR EVENTS DURING THE DEVELOPMENT OF CAR-T, 1989-2024

4.1 CAR-T Development Timeline

4.2 Top Ten Milestones Crossed by CAR-T Therapy

4.3 Current Status of CAR-T Therapy Products

4.4 The Upcoming CAR-T Stars

4.5 Cancer Population Addressed by CAR-T Therapy

4.6 Advantages of CAR-T Cell Therapy

4.7 Disadvantages of CAR-T Cell Therapy

5. SCALABLE MANUFACTURING OF CAR-T CELLS

5.1 The Manufacturing Process of Clinical-Scale Autologous CAR-T Therapies

5.2 The Evolution of CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Platforms

6. CAR-T TARGET ANTIGENS

6.1 CAR-T Target Antigens in Hematological Cancers

6.2 CAR-T Target Antigens on Solid Tumors

6.3 Common Antigens Targeted by CAR-T Cells in Clinical Trials

7. CAR-T PATENT LANDSCAPE

7.1 Geographical Distribution of CAR-T Patents

7.2 Top Ten Applicants of CAR-T Patents

7.3 Top Ten Inventors of CAR-T Patents

7.4 Top Ten Owners of CAR-T Patents

7.5 Legal Status of CAR-T Patents

8. CAR-T CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

8.1 Most Addressed Indications in Clinical Trials

8.2 Current Focus of Ongoing Clinical Trials

8.3 Clinical Trial by Country

8.4 Phase of Studies

8.5 CAR-T Clinical Trials by Funding Type

8.6 Types of Hematological Malignancies Addressed in Clinical Trials

8.7 Simultaneous Targets by one CAR-T

8.8 CAR-T Generation Types used in Clinical Trials

8.9 CAR-T Clinical Trials Focusing on Solid Cancers

8.10 Distribution of CAR-T Trials by Type of SeFv Used

8.11 Distribution of CAR-T Trials by Type of Vectors Used

8.12 Geographical Distribution of CAR-T Studies in Solid Tumors

8.13 CAR-T Targeted Biomarkers in Clinical Trials

8.14 Improved CAR-T Constructs in Clinical Trials

9. PUBLISHED CAR-T SCIENTIFIC PAPERS IN PUBMED.GOV

9.1 PubMed.gov Papers on Autologous and Allogeneic CAR-T Therapies

9.2 PubMed.gov Papers on CAR-T for Liquid vs. Solid Cancers, 2013-March 2024

9.3 PubMed Papers on the Five Generation of CARs

9.4 NIH Funding for CAR-T Research

10. CAR-T FUNDING LANDSCAPE

10.1 Venture Capital Funding in CAR-T Sector, 2014to March 2024

10.2 IPO Funding in Invested in CAR-T Companies, 2014-March 2024

10.3 CAR-T Licensing Deals

10.4 CAR-T Collaboration Deals

10.5 CAR-T Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Deals, 2015-March 2024

10.6 Overview of CAR-T Funding

11. COST OF CAR-T TREATMENT AND REIMBURSEMENT

11.1 New Payment Models

11.2 Reimbursement in the U.S. for CAR-T Therapy

11.3 Cost of CAR-T Therapies in Europe

11.4 Cost & Reimbursement for CAR-T Therapy in Asia

12. BLOOD CANCERS ADDRESSED BY CAR-T

12.1 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

12.2 Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

12.3 Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)

12.4 Multiple Myeloma (MM)

12.5 Follicular Lymphoma

12.6 The Staggering Cost of Blood Cancer Therapies

13. MARKET ANALYSIS

13.1 Uptake of CAR-T Cell Therapy, 2017-2023

13.2 Estimated Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy Products, 2024-2032

13.3 Challenges & Opportunities for CAR-T Therapies in Blood Cancers

