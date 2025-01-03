UK Private Motor Insurance Market Projects Notable Growth Amid Challenging Economic Climate

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Private Motor Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gross written premiums (GWP) in the UK private motor insurance market were forecast to grow by 9.6% in 2024, following an increase of 23.9% in 2023. As a result, the market was forecast to reach a value of GBP16.76 billion by the end of 2024.

Average premiums increased by 25.3% from 2022 to 2023, while the number of policies written fell by 1.5% during the same period. Claims inflation remains an issue for insurers, driven by supply chain issues, labor shortages, and macroeconomic conditions. Gross claims paid increased by 17.6% from 2022 to 2023, while the average claims cost rose by 7.3%. Although the total number of claims notified fell from 2022 to 2023, the claims frequency increased by 0.2 percentage points (pp) to 10.6%.



This report analyzes the UK private motor insurance market, looking at drivers of uptake. It explores the claims landscape in 2023, as well as the motor market and upcoming regulatory changes within the insurance industry. Incumbent competitors are analyzed and compared, along with newcomers and insurtechs operating in this space. Future impactors on the market are also examined, including inflation and emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles. In addition, market forecasts are provided up to 2028.



Report Scope

The UK private motor insurance market was forecast to grow by 9.6% in 2024, following a 23.9% increase in 2023.

Average premiums increased by 25.3% from 2022 to 2023, while the number of policies written fell by 1.5%.

Gross claims paid increased by 17.6% from 2022 to 2023.

The average claims cost increased by 7.3% from 2022 to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Competitor Dynamics

The Market Going Forward

Company Coverage:

Confused.com

WTW

Clyde&Co

The Green Insurer

Smart Money People

Uber

Bolt

Zipcar

Admiral

Aviva

Allianz

Direct Line

Advantage Insurance

Ageas

AXA

Munich Re

esure

Skyfire

Google

RSA

Darwin

Clearspeed

Flow

Hastings Direct

ARAG

Qover

NIO

Fisker

ZEEKR

MoneySuperMarket

Auto Trader

Go.Compare

Marshmallow

Sky

Kwik Fit

BIBA

Novo

John Lewis

Covea

BYD

