Medical Thawing Systems Market Growth Trends and Revenue Forecast to 2035: Anticipating a CAGR of 8.34%

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Thawing System Market by Type, by Sample, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global medical thawing system market is estimated to be USD 226.4 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 546.5 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising demand for blood and plasma products, technological advancements in advanced thawing technologies, increased attention to regenerative medicine and cell therapies, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and strategic alliances and partnerships.







The development of advanced thawing technologies, including automated systems and rapid thawing methods, has significantly improved the efficiency and precision of the thawing process. These innovations ensure the quality and viability of thawed biological samples. For example, in August 2024, Octapharma USA, Inc. received expanded FDA approval for fibryga (Fibrinogen [Human] Lyophilized Powder for Reconstitution) for treating bleeding in patients with acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD). As the first and only on-demand, virus-inactivated, human plasma-derived fibrinogen concentrate approved for this indication, fibryga offers a faster and more precise alternative to traditional treatments like cryoprecipitate, enhancing care in severe bleeding scenarios.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative thawing technologies, high investment in research and development, and increasing demand for blood and tissue banking services. For instance, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a top developer and provider of industry-leading bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and larger biopharma markets, announced today in June 2023 the introduction of a new large-capacity controlled-rate freezer (CRF) to broaden its CRF product line, which currently includes three distinct form factors. Known as the IntelliRate i67C, this tabletop freezer meets a critical client need for producing cell treatments in greater quantities.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid expansion of healthcare facilities, growing awareness about cryopreservation and thawing technologies, rising medical tourism, and increasing prevalence of infertility and chronic diseases necessitating advanced medical thawing systems.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Sample, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Helmer Scientific Barkey GmbH & Co. KG Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare Life Sciences) Boekel Scientific Sarstedt AG & Co. KG Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. MeCan Medical Labcold BioLife Solutions, Inc. Cardinal Health Eppendorf AG KW Apparecchi Scientifici Haier Biomedical Zhejiang Fuxia Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Delta T Systems, Inc.

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Medical Thawing System Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Manual

Automated

By type, the manual thawing systems segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical thawing system market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption of cost-effective and user-friendly devices, particularly in resource-constrained settings and smaller healthcare facilities. For instance, Barkey expanded their knowledge of fluid warming for the cell and gene therapy industry in March 2023 by introducing the Vialguard Pro, an automated technology that thaws several tiny capacity vials vertically. Additionally, the automated systems segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for precise, time-efficient, and contamination-free thawing processes in advanced medical and research applications.

Medical Thawing System Market Analysis & Forecast by Sample 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Blood

Embryo

Ovum

Semen

Others

By sample, the blood segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical thawing system market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for blood transfusions, and increased usage of thawed plasma in emergency care settings. For instance, in 2023, India performed approximately 160,000 IVF cycles, reflecting a trend fueled by advancements in reproductive technology and heightened awareness among couples facing infertility challenges, highlighting the growing demand for embryo thawing systems to support the increasing adoption of cryopreservation in assisted reproductive treatments. Additionally, the embryo segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing role in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) and the increasing global adoption of cryopreservation for fertility preservation.

Medical Thawing System Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)

Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers

Hospitals

Tissue Banks

Biotechnology & Pharma

Others

By end-user, the blood banks & transfusion centers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical thawing system market in 2024 owing to the high demand for thawing solutions to prepare plasma and other blood components for transfusion, driven by an increasing number of surgeries and trauma cases. For instance, Extend Fertility, one of the top fertility clinics in New York and a trailblazer in lowering the cost and increasing the accessibility of egg freezing, revealed the findings of an extensive 8-year study on egg freezing success rates in October 2024. These results validate the usefulness of egg freezing for women who want to take charge of their reproductive fate and highlight its transformative potential. Additionally, the tissue banks segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising focus on regenerative medicine and the growing demand for thawed tissues in transplantation and research applications.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $226.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $546.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4atcd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment