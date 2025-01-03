Self-injection Devices Market Forecast to Generate Revenues of $67.3 Billion by 2035: Analysis by Product, Usability, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-injection Devices Market by Product, Usability, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-injection devices market is estimated to be USD 22.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.29 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of the following factors: increasing adoption of biologics and biosimilars, growing demand for home healthcare, technological advancements in injection devices, supportive government policies and regulatory approvals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and strategic alliances and partnerships.







Key features such as auto-injectors, wearable devices, needle-free systems, and smart connectivity are becoming increasingly prevalent. These advancements facilitate self-injection as a viable option for even the most complex treatments, thereby encouraging patients to actively engage in managing their healthcare. In February 2023, Phillips-Medisize, a leader in manufacturing diagnostic and MedTech devices, announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of a disposable pen injector. This new device complements Phillips-Medisize's growing range of products and platforms, which aim to empower biopharma companies. With this innovation, biopharma firms can expedite the rollout of both novel and generic drug treatments, achieving significant economies of scale.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic diseases, early adoption of advanced self-injection technologies, and strong presence of key market players. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising awareness of self-injection options, and growing investments by manufacturers in emerging markets like China and India. For instance, Biogen bought Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) in July 2024, adding felzartamab, a promising treatment candidate, to their immunology pipeline. Through the acquisition, felzartamab will proceed to Phase 3 trials for several indications. Phase 2 studies for antibody-mediated rejection and IgA nephropathy have shown encouraging preliminary findings.



Self-injection Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Needle-free injectors

Autoinjectors

Pen injectors

Wearable injectors

By product, the needle-free injector segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-injection devices market in 2024 owing to the increased demand for painless, user-friendly alternatives for drug delivery that reduce needle anxiety and the risk of needle-stick injuries. For instance, Astra Therapeutics chose Ypsomed's YpsoMate autoinjector platform in August 2024 for its flagship medication, ATR-101, which is intended to treat patients with severe allergic responses. With the help of Ypsomed's device development experience, this partnership seeks to improve ATR-101 administration and delivery while guaranteeing a dependable and convenient patient experience. Astria Therapeutics aims to enhance treatment results and patient adherence in the management of severe allergies by incorporating Ypsomed's technology, setting itself up for success in the cutthroat therapeutic market. Additionally, the autoinjector segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the preference for devices that ensure accurate, easy, and reliable self-administration of medication.

Self-injection Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Usability 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Disposable

Reusable

By usability, the disposable accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-injection devices market in 2024 owing to the convenience and hygiene benefits they offer, as well as their single-use design which minimizes the risk of contamination and infection. For instance, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to creating cutting-edge treatments for inflammatory disorders, and SHL Medical, a well-known supplier of sophisticated drug delivery solutions, announced their collaboration agreement in May 2023. The partnership uses SHL Medical's Molly autoinjector technology to produce an autoinjector for MoonLake's Nanobody sonelokimab's clinical and possible commercial supply. Additionally, the reusable segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness and growing popularity among environmentally conscious users, as these devices generate less medical waste over time.

Self-injection Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Cancer

Autoimmune disorders

Hormonal disorders

Pain management

Others

By application, cancer accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-injection devices market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of self-injection therapies for cancer patients, including hormone therapies and supportive care medications, which reduce the need for frequent hospital visits. For instance, the FDA gave Enable Injections permission to give Empaveli using their enFuse injector in October 2023. Empaveli, a drug intended to treat adult paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), is marketed by Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the pain management segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its widespread use for chronic pain conditions that require regular self-administration, such as arthritis and musculoskeletal pain, enhancing patient convenience and adherence.

Self-injection Devices Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global self-injection devices market in 2024 owing to the trust and accessibility associated with hospital pharmacies, where patients often obtain their devices following doctor consultations. For instance, Aptar Digital Health teamed up with SHL Medical in June 2024 to integrate its SaMD platform and improve linked device technology. The goal of this partnership was to enhance the patient experience when administering injectable treatments on their own, promoting improved patient adherence and illness management. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its convenience, competitive pricing, and the rise in telemedicine which enables patients to order medical supplies and devices directly to their homes.

